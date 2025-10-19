Regina Daniels' husband reacts to wife beating allegation, accuses her of drug abuse

Nollywood star Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko, has refuted claims circulating on social media that he physically assaulted his wife. In a statement issued on Sunday, 19th October 2025, the Delta North Senator dismissed the allegations as false and instead accused the 25-year-old actress of being responsible for the turbulence in their marriage.

The controversy erupted after a video surfaced online on Saturday, 18th October 2025, showing Regina Daniels visibly distraught and surrounded by concerned individuals. In the clip, the actress appeared to lose consciousness momentarily, prompting those around her to call for water and attempt to revive her.

In the footage, Daniels could be heard lamenting her alleged mistreatment, saying, “Not again, I can’t stand the violence, it is too much. In Ned Nwoko’s house, I am nothing, but in my own house, I am a queen. Not again. I can’t stand the violence, it’s too much.”

Following the viral video, social media was flooded with accusations that Nwoko had physically attacked his wife after a domestic altercation and even deployed thugs against her.

However, the 64-year-old lawmaker strongly denied the claims, asserting that Regina Daniels was the aggressor in the relationship. In a lengthy Facebook post, Nwoko alleged that his wife had been struggling with substance and alcohol addiction, which had contributed to her violent outbursts and erratic behaviour at home.

“Regina was not always like this. Her current battle with drugs and alcohol abuse is the root of our problem. She must continue her rehabilitation programme, or I fear for her life and safety,” the senator stated.

According to Nwoko, he had encouraged Daniels to seek treatment either at a rehabilitation facility in Asokoro, Abuja, or abroad, particularly in Jordan. However, he claimed the actress refused and moved to an undisclosed location where she allegedly had easier access to substances.

He further alleged that Daniels had been physically abusive towards domestic staff, saying she “slapped and attacked three employees in the past 48 hours” and damaged property, including vehicles and windows.

“I have other wives, and none will ever accuse me of violence. Regina is the violent one here,” Nwoko declared, maintaining his innocence.

The senator also accused two individuals, identified as Sammy and Ann, of supplying the actress with drugs, claiming that recent chaos in their home stemmed from a confrontation with a nurse who allegedly exposed Regina’s substance use.

To support his claims, Nwoko shared a video of items purportedly destroyed by Daniels during one of her alleged episodes of rage.