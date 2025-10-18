Akosua Serwaa’s lawyer blames Daddy Lumba’s family head for ongoing funeral dispute

William Kusi, the legal representative of Akosua Serwaa, has accused the head of the late Daddy Lumba’s family of being the root cause of the ongoing legal dispute between the musician’s widow and other relatives.

Speaking to the media after a court hearing on Thursday, 16 October 2025, Kusi revealed that the injunction application seeking to halt Daddy Lumba’s funeral had been adjourned to 28 October.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), the lawyer said efforts were underway to counter what he described as “propaganda” following the musician’s passing. According to him, those who had previously spread misinformation were now retracting their claims as the truth began to unfold.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Those who started the propaganda are now coiling because the truth is coming out,” Kusi remarked. “Unfortunately, there are new developments which have not yet been made public. But we will ensure that the right thing is done.”

When asked about his client’s emotional state, the lawyer admitted that Akosua Serwaa was deeply upset by recent events but felt compelled to act because of how she had been treated by the family head.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She is disappointed; she wished it never came to this,” he stated. “Unfortunately, the posture of the family head caused the problem. When letters are written to deny you your rights as a wife, you can’t simply ignore it. That is what triggered everything.”

Kusi further revealed that one of Daddy Lumba’s sisters appeared in court to support Akosua Serwaa, a gesture he said reflected the affection some family members still have for her.

“I have the sister of Daddy Lumba here, and she represented Akosua Serwaa in court. That shows the kind of love the family still holds for her,” he added.