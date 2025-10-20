People are fighting over my brother’s money, property without knowing how he died - Lumba’s sister

Ernestina Akosua Brimpomaa, sister of the late Highlife icon Daddy Lumba, has criticised the funeral committee overseeing his final rites, accusing its members of being more concerned with financial matters than uncovering the real cause of her brother’s death.

Appearing on United Showbiz on United Television (UTV) on Saturday, 18 October 2025, Brimpomaa expressed frustration that her repeated attempts to learn what led to her brother’s sudden health deterioration and death were met with silence. Instead, she said, those involved appeared preoccupied with funeral logistics and the late musician’s properties.

“My brother and I spoke three days before he died. I knew he had diabetes, but it wasn’t severe. So what really happened that made his condition worsen so quickly? Whenever I ask what killed my brother, no one answers me. All they care about is money,” she lamented.

She further accused the funeral committee of pursuing what she described as a “money-driven agenda,” suggesting that the funeral arrangements had become more of a financial venture than a genuine act of remembrance.

“People are fighting over my brother’s money and property without even knowing how he died,” she added.

Brimpomaa called for the release of a full autopsy report and demanded a more transparent process into the events surrounding the musician’s passing. She cautioned that until the truth is revealed, ongoing disputes over wealth and assets will continue to overshadow Daddy Lumba’s legacy.

In a formal statement dated 13 October 2025, the late musician’s widow, Akosua Serwah Fosuh, and his elder sister, Ernestina Fosuh, expressed “deep concern” over “conflicting accounts” of how the 60-year-old legend died on 26 July 2025.

The family stated that they have yet to receive a full autopsy report and are demanding an independent investigation involving both Ghanaian and German authorities to establish the facts.

Adding to the turmoil is a dispute over funeral arrangements and estate management. The widow and elder sister allege that the funeral committee is driven by financial motives rather than preserving the memory of the late Highlife icon. They also claim they were not properly consulted and that disagreements over Daddy Lumba’s assets are taking precedence over the circumstances of his death.

Born on 29 September 1964 in the Ashanti Region, Daddy Lumba, real name Charles Kwadwo Fosu, was one of Ghana’s most celebrated Highlife musicians, with a career spanning nearly four decades.

His death sparked a wave of tributes both locally and internationally, honouring his immense influence on Ghanaian music. However, the lack of clarity surrounding his passing has transformed what should have been a solemn period of mourning into a deeply divisive family and institutional controversy.