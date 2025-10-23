Kwame Yogot vows to quit music if Kuami Eugene succeeds again

Ghanaian rapper Kwame Yogot has made a bold declaration about his colleague Kuami Eugene, vowing to abandon his music career entirely if the “Angela” hitmaker achieves success again , whether in music or in life.

During an interview on Aluta FM, Kwame Yogot, best known for his track “Biibi Besi” featuring Kuami Eugene, voiced his strong disapproval of the singer’s personality and musical style, claiming their relationship had soured beyond repair.

Kwame Yogot

Kwame Yogot criticised Kuami Eugene’s preference for romantic-themed songs, arguing that it undermines any attempt to project a tough or “street” image.

He went as far as to question Kuami Eugene’s masculinity and authenticity as an artiste, making a controversial claim about his personal life.

In his words, “If Kuami Eugene succeeds in music or in life again, I will quit music. For me, I’m sure he’s probably gay. He’s not a gangster; he only makes songs for women.”

The “Biibi Besi” rapper further alleged that Kuami Eugene’s current popularity is partly due to his (Yogot’s) influence, claiming he helped the singer gain recognition in the streets through their collaboration.

Kuami Eugene

“Kuami Eugene can never bless me. When I came into his life, what did he have? When I came into his life, he did not have anything. Right now, the things Kuami Eugene is having are from me,” he asserted.

Kwame Yogot also accused Kuami Eugene of selling his song to a political party without his consent, describing it as a betrayal that nearly ruined his career.

“He giving my song to a political party is like selling my career. That’s what the boy wanted to do, and I would never like him. If I see Kuami Eugene and he greets me, I will bite off his nose. I hate him that much, and nobody can intervene,” he added passionately.

The feud between Kwame Yogot and Kuami Eugene appears to go deeper than creative differences. While their 2021 collaboration on “Biibi Besi” was widely celebrated for its catchy hook and vibrant energy, tensions between the two have since escalated into a personal conflict.