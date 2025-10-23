Regina Daniels reportedly returns to husband Ned Nwoko's home after reconciliation

After days of public tension and emotional drama, new reports suggest that Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has returned to her husband Ned Nwoko’s mansion following what appears to be a family-brokered reconciliation.

According to social media personality Toby Blush, the actress has “moved back home,” signalling that calm has been restored between the couple. The reconciliation reportedly came after the intervention of Ned Nwoko’s brother, who is said to have played a crucial role in mediating peace between the two.

Regina Daniels has officially been dubbed the social secretary of the Senator’s wives association of Nigeria.[Instagram/ReginaDaniels]

Sources close to the family told Instagram blogger Cutie Julls that several closed-door meetings were held to resolve the misunderstanding. “After a number of family discussions, both parties agreed to end the feud and focus on rebuilding their marriage,” the blogger revealed.

The couple’s relationship had recently become a subject of intense public scrutiny after a viral video showed Regina Daniels crying and accusing her billionaire husband of domestic violence. In the clip, her brother could be seen confronting alleged thugs said to have been sent by Nwoko to intimidate her.

Regina Daniels and her Husband Ned Nwoko [instagram/Reginadaniels]

Just days before reports of their reunion emerged, Ned Nwoko publicly accused the actress of struggling with drug and alcohol addiction, claiming that her behaviour had created turmoil in their home. He alleged that despite his attempts to arrange professional help for her, she had often resisted and become aggressive towards domestic workers.

The accusations triggered heated debates across social media, with fans and celebrities weighing in on the controversy. Many expressed concern for the actress’s wellbeing, while others urged both parties to seek privacy and resolve their issues away from public view.

However, the latest updates suggest a possible truce. Toby Blush posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko have allegedly settled their rift, and she has now moved back home. Dem no dey put mouth for husband and wife matter.”