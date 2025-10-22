Shatta Wale’s team claims ‘673,000 people showed up for ShattaFest 2025’

The Shatta Movement’s Public Relations Officer, Sammy Flex, has claimed that the recently held ShattaFest 2025 at Independence Square drew a record-breaking crowd of over 673,000 people, a figure that has since stirred debate across social media and media platforms.

In a statement posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account on 22 October 2025, Sammy Flex said the number was derived from verified data and assessments by field teams deployed during the event.

“To bring finality to the ongoing discussions and speculations regarding the number of attendees at ShattaFest 2025, the Shatta Movement Empire undertook a careful review in consultation with credible sources, supported by verified data collected from our team on the ground at Independence Square,” the statement read.

He further explained that after “thorough analysis and validation”, the official attendance figure was confirmed to be “six hundred and seventy-three thousand (673,000) people”.

“Let this be clearly understood going forward , this figure represents a realistic and factual account of the turnout witnessed at this historic event,” he added.

However, a separate assessment by JoyNews presented a significantly lower estimate. According to the outlet’s Research Desk, roughly 400,000 people attended the concert , far fewer than the Shatta Movement’s reported figure.

Using aerial imagery, drone footage, and on-ground crowd density analysis, JoyNews estimated that approximately 250,000 fans filled the main Independence Square, while another 100,000 occupied nearby streets and open areas.

ShattaFest 2025, staged on 18 October 2025, formed part of Shatta Wale’s grand 40th birthday celebrations. The concert, held in partnership with MTN Mobile Money, drew thousands of fans and well-wishers, solidifying its place as one of the largest entertainment events in Ghana’s history , regardless of the exact numbers.