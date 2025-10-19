Shatta Wale shuts down Accra, as thousands attend Shatta Fest at Independence Square

Tens of thousands of fans took over Accra’s Black Star Square on Saturday, 18th October 2025, as Shatta Wale delivered a record-breaking show to celebrate his birthday in grand style. The free concert, dubbed “Shatta Fest 2025 x Shattabration: The King Calls,” turned the capital into a sea of excitement, music and white-clad fans who gathered to honour the self-proclaimed Dancehall King.

Though the concert officially began at 4:00 p.m., fans had already begun trooping in as early as midday. By dusk, every inch of the Square , and the surrounding streets , was packed. Shatta Wale, whose birthday fell on 17th October, explained that the event was his personal way of appreciating fans who had supported him throughout his career.

The festival featured an impressive roll call of performers, including Sarkodie, Samini, Wendy Shay, Medikal, Kelvynboy, Amerado, DarkoVibes, Tinny, JZyNo, Kwame Yogot and DopeNation, among several other top-tier acts. Each delivered electrifying performances that sent waves of energy through the crowd until the early hours of Sunday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the standout moments of the night came when Shatta Wale paused the show to pay tribute to rapper Tinny, presenting him with a citation and offering heartfelt words of appreciation for his support during Shatta’s early days in the industry. The “Ayoo” hitmaker also took a diplomatic turn, mediating a brief reconciliation on stage between Nigerian influencers Peller and Big Jiggy.

The show, which wrapped up at about 7:05 a.m. on Sunday, was powered by MoMo Fest (Mobile Money Ghana Limited) and supported by Shaxi and Charterhouse. In the aftermath, glowing reviews have flooded social media and entertainment platforms, with critics and fans alike commending Shatta Wale’s unmatched stage presence and ability to mobilise massive crowds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., Shatta Wale has carved out a remarkable career as one of Ghana’s most influential reggae-dancehall artists. Known for chart-topping hits like Dancehall King, My Level and Taking Over, he gained international acclaim for his collaboration with Beyoncé on Already, a track that further elevated Ghana’s music presence on the world stage.

Over the years, Shatta Wale has amassed a long list of local and international awards, solidifying his reputation as one of Africa’s most passionate performers with a fiercely loyal fan base.