I’m saving money for my grand wedding to Maali – Shatta Wale

Ghanaian dancehall superstar Shatta Wale has disclosed that he is preparing for an extravagant white wedding with his fiancée, Maali Della Tetteh, after already completing traditional marriage rites.

During an interview on PrimeTime with George Quaye on Joy Prime TV, the “Street Crown” hitmaker revealed that he considers himself already married but is planning a grand church ceremony when the time is right.

When questioned about his marital status, Shatta Wale confidently responded, “I am married already. Or is it because I have not said it?”

Shatta Wale and Maali

He elaborated that he had formally met Maali’s family and received their blessings. “The most important thing I have done with Maali is meeting her parents with some elders. Her father has truly accepted me,” he shared. The musician added that he had presented traditional drinks and other symbolic items during the introduction ceremony.

Shatta Wale noted that he was saving up for what he described as a dream wedding, saying, “I’m saving for that. I’m saving for my grand wedding.”

The award-winning artiste and Maali have been romantically linked since early 2023, a relationship that became public after the release of Shatta’s song Maali, which he later admitted was inspired by her.

The couple share a child, a fact Shatta has proudly spoken about in various interviews, describing fatherhood with Maali as “one of the most grounding experiences” of his life.

Their affectionate social media posts often capture the bond between them, with Shatta Wale referring to Maali as his “peace” and “biggest motivation.”

Born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., the dancehall star has been engaged in the past but insists that his connection with Maali feels “different” and “destined.”