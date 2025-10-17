Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed(13-17 0ct)

Ghana’s entertainment industry never takes a break. Each week, stories of triumph, controversy, and emotional revelations dominate conversations across the country. Your Weekly Pulse brings you the biggest highlights you might have missed, from heartfelt confessions to fiery industry debates and dramatic family disputes.

Here are this week’s top five stories that got Ghanaians talking:

1. Yaw Tog laments losing friends after fame

Rapper Yaw Tog opened up about the emotional struggles that came with his rapid rise to stardom. In an honest revelation, he shared that most of the people who surrounded him during his breakout moment with “Sore” have since drifted away.

“Those who came around me when ‘Sore’ blew up have all left me,” he confessed, describing the loneliness that often comes with fame. His reflection struck a chord with fans, many of whom sympathised with his situation and praised his candour.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Stonebwoy says comparing him to Shatta Wale is unfair

Dancehall star Stonebwoy reignited debate after declaring that a lyrical comparison between himself and Shatta Wale would be “unfair.”

“If you compare me to Shatta Wale lyrically, it would be like I’m cheating him. The difference is clear,” he boldly stated. His comments sparked widespread reaction online, with fans from both camps defending their favourites.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Daddy Lumba’s family calls for police probe into Odo Bronii and Roman Fada

The family of the late music legend Daddy Lumba has formally requested that the police and other authorities investigate Odo Bronii and Roman Fada over alleged actions following the singer’s passing.

According to the family, certain activities surrounding Lumba’s legacy have raised concerns that warrant official scrutiny. The call for investigation has since intensified public debate over the handling of the icon’s affairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Daddy Lumba’s children distance themselves from legal disputes

In a related development, Daddy Lumba’s children have publicly distanced themselves from the ongoing legal wrangles surrounding their father’s death.

ADVERTISEMENT

They clarified that they have no involvement in the controversies and wish for the late musician’s name to remain untarnished. Their statement appeared to be an effort to restore calm amid growing speculation about estate and legacy disputes.

5. Akosua Serwaa issues legal warning over her late husband’s body

Drama unfolded this week when Akosua Serwaa, the widow of a late public figure, issued a legal notice warning her husband’s relatives not to tamper with his body.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Do not touch my husband’s body,” she cautioned, insisting that only she has the right to make final arrangements. Her warning has stirred public interest, with many calling for the family to handle the matter respectfully.