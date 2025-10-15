Daddy Lumba’s family asks police, other authorities to investigate Odo Bronii and Roman Fada

The family of late Ghanaian music legend Daddy Lumba, known privately as Charles Kwadwo Fosu, has called for a full-scale investigation into the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death in Ghana earlier this year.
In a statement sighted by Pulse Ghana, the musician’s elder sisters , Ernestina Fosu and Faustina Fosu , together with his first wife, Akosua Serwaa, have demanded the immediate arrest and questioning of Daddy Lumba’s second wife, Odo Bronii, and his manager, Roman Fada.
According to the family, there remain troubling inconsistencies in the accounts surrounding the musician’s death, prompting suspicion that “there may be skeletons in the cupboard.”
The family explained that they were yet to understand what truly led to the legendary musician’s passing on 26 July 2025, as the available narratives from key individuals differ significantly.
They have since petitioned several authorities, including the German Embassy in Accra, the Federal Criminal Police Office (Bundeskriminalamt - BKA) in Wiesbaden, and the German Federal Foreign Office (Auswärtiges Amt) in Berlin, to intervene and ensure transparency in the investigation.
Part of the official communiqué reads:
“The family is also calling on the Ghana Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to question Ms. Priscilla O. and Mr. Philip Kwabena A. (also known as Roman Fada) to assist in uncovering the truth about the death of our loved one, Charles Kwadwo Fosu.”
Press Release Summary
The family’s statement, issued in Accra on 13 October 2025, on behalf of Mrs. Akosua Serwah Fosu (widow) and Ms. Ernestina Fosu (elder sister), outlines three conflicting accounts regarding Daddy Lumba’s death:
Eyewitness Account:
A close friend of the late musician alleged that on the night of the incident, Daddy Lumba called him over but a woman living with him prevented the visit. After waiting nearly two hours, the friend left, only to receive a call later that the musician had died at home.
Police and Coroner’s Report:
According to the Ghana Police Service, the singer, who was diabetic, complained of severe leg and waist pain and was taken to the Sunshine Diagnostic Centre for an MRI scan. He was reportedly sedated due to agitation and later transferred to the Bank Hospital, where he died on 26 July 2025.
Statement from Ms. Priscilla O.:
Initially, Ms. Priscilla O. told the family that the late musician died after receiving an injection at the hospital. However, she later changed her story, claiming that Daddy Lumba had actually died at home and that she cleaned and dressed the body before transporting it to the hospital with the help of a friend.
The family noted that these contradictions have caused deep concern and emotional distress, raising doubts about whether due medical and investigative procedures were followed.
Family Appeals for Transparency
The statement confirmed that the family had submitted all relevant documents, including medical reports, official correspondence, and records from Transition Funeral Home, to both Ghanaian and German authorities.
They continue to appeal for an independent, transparent inquiry to determine the true cause of death.
In their closing remarks, the widow and sister of the late musician expressed their hope for justice:
“We, the family of the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu, loved him dearly and are devastated by the unclear and conflicting reports surrounding his death.
We trust that both the German and Ghanaian authorities will collaborate to uncover the truth and bring transparency to this painful situation.”