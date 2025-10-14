Pulse logo
Pulse Region
ADVERTISEMENT

‘No woman truly loves her husband; not even my own wife’ - Counsellor Lutterodt claims

14 October 2025 at 16:53
Counsellor Lutterodt
Counsellor Lutterodt

Controversial Ghanaian marriage counsellor, George Lutterodt, has sparked fresh debate with his latest remarks claiming that “no woman truly loves her husband, not even my own wife.”

During a discussion on marital dynamics, Lutterodt argued that many women mistakenly believe that being protective of their husbands equates to love. According to him, such behaviour undermines masculinity rather than expressing genuine affection.

READ MORE: 'People who came around me when Sore blew up have left me' - Yaw Tog laments

Counsellor Lutterodt and wife

Counsellor Lutterodt and wife

Recommended For You
Movies
2024-11-28T14:31:10+00:00

5 Ghanaian comedians who gave us the best memes(VIDEO)

Ghanaian comedians and actors have become global meme icons, blending humour with relatable scenarios to create viral moments that transcend borders. Some Ghanaian have delivered unforgettable memes through their exaggerated expressions, witty remarks, and comedic timing
Movies
2024-12-21T22:34:35+00:00

Top 5 Ghanaian Cinematic releases in 2024

Ghanaian Cinema on the Rise! From laugh-out-loud comedies to heartfelt dramas, discover the top 5 films redefining storytelling in Ghana. With powerhouse casts, visionary directors, and captivating narratives, these movies are putting Ghanaian cinema on the global map.
Top 5 Ghanaian Cinematic releases in 2024
Movies
2024-12-21T22:25:48+00:00

Top 5 Ghanaian podcasts to listen to

Ghana's podcasting revolution: From relatable banter to empowering conversations, these creators are redefining storytelling and connecting a nation
Top 5 Ghanaian podcasts to listen to

“There’s no woman who loves her husband, including my wife. The fact that you’re married to a man and decide to protect him doesn’t mean you love him,” he declared. “Any man who allows his wife to protect him has a mental problem.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lutterodt went on to explain that the only woman with authority over a man should be his mother, not his wife. “One of the people who can order you around as a man is your mother. Any man who gets married never wants to live with his mother again,” he said.

The outspoken counsellor further claimed that women who constantly follow their husbands everywhere, under the guise of love, take on the role of a “mother figure”, something he believes damages a man’s sense of independence.

Counsellor Reverend George Lutterodt

Counsellor Reverend George Lutterodt

READ MORE: I believe in one man, one woman - KiDi declares as he shares views on love and faith

A woman who polices her husband in the name of love and wants to go everywhere to show she’s the wife becomes a mother figure in his life , and no man’s ego grows that way,” he asserted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lutterodt concluded by reiterating his controversial stance that marriage is not a democratic partnership but a structure that demands obedience and respect from women.

READ MORE: 'I’ll divorce before I die' - Gospel singer vows to avoid Daddy Lumba’s widow drama

“No woman can love a man; you can only obey and respect his dictates. A man is always right, and marriage is not a democracy,” he added.

Update Me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.