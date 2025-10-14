‘No woman truly loves her husband; not even my own wife’ - Counsellor Lutterodt claims

Controversial Ghanaian marriage counsellor, George Lutterodt, has sparked fresh debate with his latest remarks claiming that “no woman truly loves her husband, not even my own wife.”

During a discussion on marital dynamics, Lutterodt argued that many women mistakenly believe that being protective of their husbands equates to love. According to him, such behaviour undermines masculinity rather than expressing genuine affection.

Counsellor Lutterodt and wife

“There’s no woman who loves her husband, including my wife. The fact that you’re married to a man and decide to protect him doesn’t mean you love him,” he declared. “Any man who allows his wife to protect him has a mental problem.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lutterodt went on to explain that the only woman with authority over a man should be his mother, not his wife. “One of the people who can order you around as a man is your mother. Any man who gets married never wants to live with his mother again,” he said.

The outspoken counsellor further claimed that women who constantly follow their husbands everywhere, under the guise of love, take on the role of a “mother figure”, something he believes damages a man’s sense of independence.

Counsellor Reverend George Lutterodt

“A woman who polices her husband in the name of love and wants to go everywhere to show she’s the wife becomes a mother figure in his life , and no man’s ego grows that way,” he asserted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lutterodt concluded by reiterating his controversial stance that marriage is not a democratic partnership but a structure that demands obedience and respect from women.