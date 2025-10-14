I believe in one man, one woman - KiDi declares as he shares views on love and faith

Afrobeat star KiDi has shared his personal views on love and relationships, revealing that he firmly believes in monogamy.

In an interview on Asempa FM, the Lomo Lomo hitmaker explained that his belief in the “one-man, one-woman” principle is deeply rooted in his upbringing and family values.

“I grew up watching my mum and dad build something beautiful together. They’ve been together for years, and that has shaped how I see love and family,” he said.

The 2022 Telecel Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year noted that his parents’ enduring relationship has taught him the importance of loyalty, partnership, and mutual respect , values he hopes to maintain in his own love life.

KiDi, who identifies as a Christian, was quick to clarify that his conviction is personal and not a universal rule. “Muslims are allowed to marry more than one; Christians are not, so I cannot say what’s right or wrong for anyone else. What works for one person might not work for another. For me, as a Christian, I believe one man, one woman is right,” he added.

KiDi’s comments touch on a long-standing cultural conversation in Ghana, where polygamy remains legal and culturally accepted in some traditions and religions. However, modern attitudes, particularly among younger and urban Ghanaians , are increasingly favouring monogamy, citing fairness, emotional balance, and shared commitment.

From a Christian perspective, monogamy is viewed as the ideal form of partnership, a sentiment that KiDi’s statement echoes. His openness on the subject adds to a growing dialogue around faith, love, and evolving relationship dynamics in Ghanaian society.

