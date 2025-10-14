'I’ll divorce before I die' - Gospel singer vows to avoid Daddy Lumba’s widow drama

Gospel musician Edward Akwasi Boateng has revealed his intention to legally dissolve his marriage, citing fears that his estranged wife could later claim to be his rightful spouse after his death , a scenario he believes mirrors the ongoing legal feud between the widows of the late Highlife legend, Daddy Lumba.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Hello FM, Boateng disclosed that he plans to visit the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) to begin the formal divorce process.

“Looking at what is going on, I even plan to go to the KMA to end my marriage. It’s worrying that after separating from your wife, when you die, she may come and fight with your family, claiming to be the rightful wife. I can’t let that happen. She left me, so I’ll take the initiative and go to the authorities to properly dissolve the marriage,” he said.

Boateng’s comments come against the backdrop of his long and well-documented marital troubles, which have had devastating financial consequences. In previous interviews, he disclosed that following his marriage, he lost a fleet of 17 cars and all his other assets.

According to the gospel artiste, his former wife encouraged him to live extravagantly, only to leave him after relocating to the United States. The collapse of the marriage, he said, left him in a difficult financial position, sometimes unable to provide basic necessities such as school fees for his children.

Watch the interview below.