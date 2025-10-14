'People who came around me when Sore blew up have left me' - Yaw Tog laments

Rapper Yaw Tog, who shot to stardom in 2020 with his viral anthem Sore, has opened up about feeling abandoned by the people who once surrounded him at the height of his fame.

In an interview with Headless YouTuber, the young musician reflected on his early years in the spotlight, admitting that his rapid rise came with several mistakes he now looks back on with regret.

According to him, one of his biggest missteps was allowing too many people into his close circle when he first gained nationwide attention with Sore.

“My worst experience is allowing too many people to also be in the spotlight with me when ‘Sore’ was on, but now those people them no dey around anymore,” Yaw Tog shared.

The rapper, who collaborated with O’Kenneth, City Boy, Reggie, and Jay Bahd on the track that propelled him into the limelight, clarified that his remarks were not aimed at his fellow Asakaa artistes. Instead, he explained that his words referred to the numerous individuals who attached themselves to his success at the time.

He revealed that many of those people have since disappeared from his life, emphasising how fame often attracts temporary relationships.

“Not the guys who were on ‘Sore’ with me specifically, but everybody that came around me at the time. It’s something that I would say I’ve regretted. I don’t even get a call from them anymore,” he added.

Yaw Tog concluded by saying that although the experience was painful, he has come to accept it as part of the realities of the entertainment industry.