Guru claims sabotage by UG students ruined his SRC Artistes’ night event

University of Ghana Students’ Representative Council (SRC) President and musician, Guru, has opened up about what he described as “deliberate sabotage” aimed at undermining a major campus event organised during his tenure.

Speaking passionately during a TikTok Live session, the ‘Lapaz Toyota’ hitmaker revealed that some fellow students allegedly worked secretly to derail the SRC Artistes’ Night he had helped put together.

According to him, he leveraged his industry influence to convince popular Ghanaian artistes to perform without charge, only for some individuals to spread falsehoods that he had taken money meant for performers.

“I went through a lot to bring artistes to perform for free. Yet these same people went to tell them I was lying, that I had collected money for the performances and was keeping it,” Guru lamented.

Guru

He further claimed that the alleged saboteurs even pressured the event’s main organiser to withdraw support, warning of financial losses if they proceeded.

“They went behind my back and told the organiser to pull out, saying he would run at a loss if he invested in the event,” he recounted.

Guru added that the same individuals later mocked the event’s perceived shortcomings.

“After everything, these were the same people saying the SRC Week had flopped, that the setup wasn’t good, and that I couldn’t bring A-list artistes,” he said.

Defending the scale of the event, Guru revealed that the entire SRC Week budget was far from adequate for the kind of grand show critics had expected.

“We were given only GH¢200,000 for the whole week, and they still expected a high-quality production. How is that possible?” he asked rhetorically.

He urged critics to appreciate the financial realities behind major productions, adding, “Do they know how much an A-list artiste like Sarkodie or Black Sherif charges? Look at the budgets for shows like Tidal Rave or Rapperholic.”

The University of Ghana’s 67th SRC Week celebration, held from 10th to 16th August 2025, featured various student-centred activities. The event began with a gospel rock show and ended with a headline performance by Sarkodie.

The week-long celebration, organised under Guru’s leadership, also included cooking competitions, cultural displays, and talent showcases, marking a memorable farewell for the outgoing SRC administration.

