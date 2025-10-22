Shatta Wale to make ShattaFest an annual music festival after record-breaking 2025 edition

Dancehall superstar Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has announced plans to make ShattaFest an annual music festival following the overwhelming success of the 2025 edition held at Independence Square in Accra.

Speaking after paying a courtesy visit to one of the event’s major sponsors, MTN MoMo, Shatta Wale expressed deep gratitude for their contribution to the festival’s success and outlined his vision for its future.

“ShattaFest is a brand we’ve built,” he said. “With partnerships like MTN MoMo and other collaborations, we’re going to make it an annual event. We’re even considering taking it to other regions and, hopefully, beyond Ghana.”

The 2025 ShattaFest, which took place on Saturday, 18 October 2025, drew an unprecedented crowd of over 100,000 fans, transforming Independence Square into a sea of excitement. Fans from across Ghana and neighbouring countries gathered to celebrate the self-proclaimed Dancehall King in what many have described as one of the most historic concerts ever staged in the country.

The electrifying event, which coincided with Shatta Wale’s birthday, featured high-energy performances from top Ghanaian acts including Sarkodie, King Promise, and Wendy Shay, among others. The concert showcased not only Shatta Wale’s commanding stage presence but also the strength and loyalty of his Shatta Movement fan base.

The entire Independence Square and its surrounding roads were filled to capacity, with some fans climbing poles just to catch a glimpse of their idol. The concert’s scale and energy have sparked conversations about its potential to become Ghana’s version of global music festivals like AfroNation and Coachella.

With the remarkable success of this year’s edition, Shatta Wale and his team are already making plans to expand the festival’s reach. The vision, he says, is to transform ShattaFest into an annual cultural celebration that highlights Ghanaian music, unity, and creativity.

If realised, ShattaFest could become a major fixture on Ghana’s entertainment calendar, a yearly event drawing fans from across Africa and the diaspora to celebrate the unifying power of music.

