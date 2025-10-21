Sonnie Badu hails Shatta Wale’s concert as ‘bigger than Independence Day’

Renowned Ghanaian gospel musician and preacher, Sonnie Badu, has heaped praises on dancehall heavyweight Shatta Wale following the massive success of his Shatta Fest concert, which took place on Saturday, 18 October, at Accra’s Independence Square.

The event, which doubled as a birthday celebration for Shatta Wale, drew an unprecedented crowd, with reports suggesting that over 100,000 fans filled the venue to capacity. Thousands travelled from various parts of the country to witness the spectacle, making it one of the largest music gatherings in Ghana’s entertainment history.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, 20 October, Sonnie Badu described the concert as “unprecedented,” comparing the overwhelming turnout to Ghana’s historic Independence Day celebration led by Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

“It’s never happened in the history of Ghana, not even on the day of our independence with Dr Kwame Nkrumah. This is huge,” Badu wrote.

The London-based preacher went on to commend Shatta Wale’s deep connection with his fans, noting that his influence on the streets remains unmatched. “Shatta Wale’s bond with the people is something truly extraordinary — he represents the voice of the streets,” he added.

The Shatta Fest concert featured thrilling performances from top Ghanaian artistes, including Sarkodie, King Promise, Wendy Shay, and several others who joined Shatta Wale on stage in a night packed with energy, fireworks, and fanfare.

The concert not only celebrated Shatta Wale’s musical journey but also reaffirmed his ability to unite diverse audiences under one stage , a feat few Ghanaian musicians have achieved on such a scale.

Since the event, social media platforms have been buzzing with admiration, with many fans and industry figures applauding Shatta Wale’s unmatched crowd-pulling power. Some have described the concert as “a defining moment for Ghanaian showbiz,” while others argued it cemented Shatta Wale’s position as one of the most influential figures in African entertainment.

The success of Shatta Fest has set a new benchmark for live performances in Ghana, proving that local artistes can command monumental crowds without foreign acts. For many, it was more than just a concert , it was a cultural moment that celebrated Ghanaian music, resilience, and the power of fan loyalty.