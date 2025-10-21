Ablakwa needs to call Shatta Wale and grant him a diplomatic passport – Ashis

Following the record-breaking turnout at ShattaFest 2025 on 18 October at Independence Square, Ghanaian showbiz manager Nana Poku Ashis has urged the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, to consider awarding dancehall artiste Shatta Wale a diplomatic passport.

Speaking on Hitz FM on 20 October, Ashis said the call was justified given Shatta Wale’s “massive global influence” and his unmatched ability to attract huge crowds. He described the concert, which drew tens of thousands of fans from across Ghana and beyond, as a testament to the musician’s extraordinary impact.

“The roads leading to Independence Square were completely packed. Everywhere was filled. People were even standing on poles just to catch a glimpse of their hero,” Ashis recounted, adding that the spectacle was “not a joke.”

According to him, the overwhelming turnout demonstrated how deeply Ghanaians connect with Shatta Wale’s brand. “He is a tourism asset to this country,” Ashis stated passionately. “Call him tomorrow and give him that diplomatic passport. Quick! Quick! Let’s not argue about it.”

His comments come after several Ghanaian creatives, including Wode Maya, Rocky Dawuni, Ibrahim Mahama and Anita Erskine, were recently granted diplomatic passports for their contributions in projecting Ghana’s image on the international stage.

