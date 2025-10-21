Pulse logo
Pulse Region
ADVERTISEMENT

Ablakwa needs to call Shatta Wale and grant him a diplomatic passport – Ashis

21 October 2025 at 15:03
Shatta Wale finally breaks silence after release by EOCO (video)
Shatta Wale finally breaks silence after release by EOCO (video)

Following the record-breaking turnout at ShattaFest 2025 on 18 October at Independence Square, Ghanaian showbiz manager Nana Poku Ashis has urged the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, to consider awarding dancehall artiste Shatta Wale a diplomatic passport.

READ MORE: Fact-Check: Is Lagos really bigger than the whole of Ghana?

Speaking on Hitz FM on 20 October, Ashis said the call was justified given Shatta Wale’s “massive global influence” and his unmatched ability to attract huge crowds. He described the concert, which drew tens of thousands of fans from across Ghana and beyond, as a testament to the musician’s extraordinary impact.

Ablakwa needs to call Shatta Wale and grant him a diplomatic passport – Ashis
Recommended For You
Movies
2024-11-28T14:31:10+00:00

5 Ghanaian comedians who gave us the best memes(VIDEO)

Ghanaian comedians and actors have become global meme icons, blending humour with relatable scenarios to create viral moments that transcend borders. Some Ghanaian have delivered unforgettable memes through their exaggerated expressions, witty remarks, and comedic timing
Movies
2024-12-21T22:34:35+00:00

Top 5 Ghanaian Cinematic releases in 2024

Ghanaian Cinema on the Rise! From laugh-out-loud comedies to heartfelt dramas, discover the top 5 films redefining storytelling in Ghana. With powerhouse casts, visionary directors, and captivating narratives, these movies are putting Ghanaian cinema on the global map.
Top 5 Ghanaian Cinematic releases in 2024
Movies
2024-12-21T23:16:21+00:00

Top 5 TV shows Ghanaians love

From Date Rush to Good Morning Ghana, explore the top TV programmes in Ghana that blend entertainment, culture, and insightful conversations, captivating audiences across the country
Top 5 TV shows Ghanaians love

“The roads leading to Independence Square were completely packed. Everywhere was filled. People were even standing on poles just to catch a glimpse of their hero,” Ashis recounted, adding that the spectacle was “not a joke.”

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: King Promise faces backlash after claiming Lagos is bigger than the whole of Ghana

According to him, the overwhelming turnout demonstrated how deeply Ghanaians connect with Shatta Wale’s brand. “He is a tourism asset to this country,” Ashis stated passionately. “Call him tomorrow and give him that diplomatic passport. Quick! Quick! Let’s not argue about it.”

Ablakwa needs to call Shatta Wale and grant him a diplomatic passport – Ashis

His comments come after several Ghanaian creatives, including Wode Maya, Rocky Dawuni, Ibrahim Mahama and Anita Erskine, were recently granted diplomatic passports for their contributions in projecting Ghana’s image on the international stage.

READ MORE: People are fighting over my brother’s money, property without knowing how he died - Lumba’s sister

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashis believes Shatta Wale, given his cultural and musical influence, equally deserves such recognition. Following this, many social media users have echoed similar sentiments, calling for other influential figures like Nana Ama McBrown to also be honoured with diplomatic status for their role in promoting Ghana globally.

Update Me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.