30 Is Not a Deadline’ — McDan Cautions Young People Against Rushing Life”

Business leader Dr Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan, has expressed concern over what he describes as a growing and worrying trend among young people who increasingly treat age 30 as a deadline for achieving success.

Sharing his thoughts on Facebook, McDan said too many young people are putting unnecessary pressure on themselves, driven largely by social expectations and comparison culture. According to him, “30 is not a deadline for anything.”

He warned that the obsession with hitting major life milestones before 30 is contributing to anxiety, poor decision-making, and a false sense of failure among the youth.

“Please don’t overpressure yourself,” he said, urging young people to slow down and focus on intentional growth rather than the appearance of success.

However, McDan also noted that while 30 is not a deadline, planning is crucial.

“If you don’t plan your life well, even at 60, you may still have nothing to your name,” he cautioned. He acknowledged that many young people face difficult circumstances, but stressed the importance of living with purpose and direction.

He advised individuals in their 20s to treat the decade as a foundation-building stage. According to McDan, this is the time to learn, experiment, fail early, and build skills that will pay off in the future. “Focus less on looking successful and more on building the foundations of success,” he said.

He also encouraged the youth to stop chasing validation from people who may have no relevance in five to twenty years to come. Instead, he recommended investing in personal development, health, knowledge and meaningful networks.

For those already in their 30s, McDan reassured them that it is not too late to find their path.

“Your 30s are not about starting over. They’re about refining, removing what doesn’t give you good value in life, and doubling down on what works,” he explained.

He added that many influential figures discovered their purpose or built successful careers after turning 30, noting that none of them achieved this by “sitting still.”

Touching on financial discipline, he stated, “If you can’t manage 100 cedis, you won’t magically manage 100 million.” He emphasised that financial literacy and intentional living are key to long-term freedom.

McDan concluded with a reminder that while age 30 should not be seen as a deadline, it should serve as a wake-up call.