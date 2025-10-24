Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (20– 24 Oct)

Ghana’s entertainment scene continues to pulse with energy, emotion, and controversy, and this week was no different.

From heartfelt tributes to bold statements and staggering crowd numbers, Your Weekly Pulse rounds up the most talked-about stories that kept fans engaged throughout the week.

1. King Promise faces backlash over Lagos-Ghana comment

Ghanaian Afrobeats star King Promise found himself at the centre of social-media outrage after claiming in an interview that “Lagos is bigger than the whole of Ghana.” His remark quickly went viral, drawing criticism from fans who accused him of downplaying his own country.

In response, the “Terminator” hitmaker took to X with a witty post showing himself reading a geography textbook, captioned: “Research has begun.” The move lightened the mood, with many applauding his sense of humour.

2. Nana Agradaa’s court case stalled after Judge’s promotion

A legal battle involving Evangelist Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, and Osofo Appiah Biblical has hit a temporary standstill. Proceedings were paused following the presiding judge’s promotion to the Court of Appeal.

The development has delayed the much-publicised case, leaving many observers curious about when it will resume.

3. King Ayisoba says he deserves a diplomatic passport

Traditional music icon King Ayisoba sparked conversation this week after declaring that he deserves a diplomatic passport for representing Ghana globally.

The “I Want to See You My Father” singer argued that his consistent efforts in promoting Ghanaian music and culture abroad merit official recognition from the government. His remarks reignited debate over how the state honours its cultural ambassadors.

4. Shatta Wale’s team claims 673,000 fans attended ShattaFest 2025

The Shatta Movement made headlines after the team of Shatta Wale announced that “673,000 people showed up for ShattaFest 2025.” The record-breaking turnout at the Accra Sports Stadium reportedly made it one of Ghana’s biggest musical gatherings to date.

Following the success, Shatta Wale revealed plans to make ShattaFest an annual celebration of Ghanaian music and culture.

5. Castro’s mother passes away four years after her son was declared dead

A wave of sorrow swept through the entertainment community after news broke that Lydia Naa Deide Tagoe, mother of the late hiplife star Castro Under Fire, had passed away.

The heartbreaking update was confirmed by Castro’s brother, McBaby Nana Kwame Martin, who described his late mother as his “best friend” and “angel on earth.” Her death comes four years after Castro was officially declared dead, following his disappearance in a 2014 jet-ski accident.

This week’s entertainment stories captured a mix of laughter, controversy, and heartbreak, reminding fans just how dynamic Ghana’s creative industry remains. From King Promise’s witty comeback to the emotional passing of Castro’s mother, these moments reflect the ever-evolving and deeply human side of Ghanaian entertainment.

Stay tuned to Your Weekly Pulse for next week’s biggest headlines shaping the world of Ghanaian music, film, and culture.