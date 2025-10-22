I deserve a diplomatic passport too - King Ayisoba to Government

Veteran Ghanaian traditional musician, King Ayisoba, has expressed his belief that he deserves a diplomatic passport for his unwavering efforts in promoting Ghana’s indigenous music on the global stage.
In an interview with broadcaster Kafui Dey, the “I Want To See My Father” hitmaker said his decades-long commitment to projecting Ghana’s traditional sound internationally should earn him similar recognition to the five creatives who were recently honoured by the state.
“I can’t say those who received it don’t deserve it. Someone like Rocky Dawuni has really worked hard , it’s not easy to earn a Grammy nomination. I just hope they also consider me because, truthfully, when it comes to Ghanaian music traditions, I’m one of those who’ve carried it,” he said.
King Ayisoba clarified that he bears no ill feelings towards the recipients of the diplomatic passports, commending them for their outstanding contributions to Ghana’s image abroad. He particularly praised Grammy-nominated reggae artiste Rocky Dawuni, describing him as a global ambassador who has raised Ghana’s flag high through music.
The diplomatic passports were presented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, to five distinguished Ghanaian personalities: travel vlogger Wode Maya, reggae artiste Rocky Dawuni, broadcaster Anita Erskine, visual artist Ibrahim Mahama, and entrepreneur Dentaa Amoateng.
The ceremony, held on 17 September 2025 during the launch of the Diaspora Summit 2025, was jointly organised by the Office of the President (Diaspora Affairs) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
According to the ministry, the recipients were selected based on their consistent efforts in promoting Ghana and African culture on the international stage.
