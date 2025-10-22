10 Ghanaian musicians who were once famous but have now faded from the spotlight

The Ghanaian music scene has produced some of Africa’s most iconic talents, artists whose songs once dominated radio, television, and street corners. Yet, behind the glitz of fame lies a harsh truth: many of these stars, once celebrated by millions, have slipped quietly into obscurity.

From hiplife pioneers of the early 2000s to contemporary one-hit wonders, their stories serve as sobering reminders of how fleeting success can be in Ghana’s ever-evolving music industry.

1.Atom Reloaded

In 2015, a young artist named Atom Reloaded became a national sensation with his chart-topping anthem “Y3 Wo Krom” featuring Jhunea. The hit was so widespread that global tech giant Apple Inc. even used it at one of their conferences, a rare feat for any Ghanaian musician.

ADVERTISEMENT

By 2016, Atom had reached the peak of his fame, winning Hiplife Song of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. But his success story took an unexpected turn. Atom boldly declared that he did not need a management team to handle his career. What seemed like confidence at the time soon revealed itself as a major misstep.

Without strategic direction or professional support, his career began to unravel. Though his 2016 VGMA title remains proudly displayed on his social media, new music has been scarce. Today, Atom Reloaded runs Atom City Hotel & Pub and Atom City Estates, having seemingly pivoted entirely from music into business. His story stands as a reminder of how quickly fame can fade without structure or strategy.

ADVERTISEMENT

2.Screw Face

Back in 2007, Screw Face became one of Ghana’s most exciting hiplife newcomers. His infectious single “Gbalagaza” ruled dancefloors across the country, earning him instant popularity.

However, his career took a dramatic downturn after he publicly accused Ghana Music Awards organisers of corruption. In a bold Facebook post, he claimed he had lost the Discovery of the Year award because he refused to pay a bribe.

ADVERTISEMENT

The allegations strained his relationship with industry stakeholders, and Screw Face soon found himself isolated. His subsequent songs never replicated the success of “Balagaza,” and his name gradually vanished from the charts. Today, he is remembered only by a generation that once danced to his rhythms and followed his online outburst.

3.Zigi

ADVERTISEMENT

Kweku Sarpong Plahar, better known as Zigi, started his artistic journey as a breakdancer before moving into music. Signed to Lynx Entertainment in 2009, he burst onto the scene with his debut album Prince of Pop in 2011, featuring the smash hit “U Say Wetin.” The track became a national catchphrase and catapulted him to stardom.

Zigi’s success was recognised at the 2012 Ghana Music Awards, where he won Afro-Pop Song of the Year. With his good looks, smooth vocals, and modelling gigs for brands such as Smirnoff and MTN, Zigi seemed destined for longevity.

ADVERTISEMENT

But his career inexplicably went quiet. Even under Lynx Entertainment, one of Ghana’s most influential labels, Zigi couldn’t deliver another major hit. His disappearance remains one of the industry’s great mysteries.

4.Iwan

Abdul Razak Issahaku, famously known as Iwan, burst onto the reggae-dancehall scene with the hit “Who’s Bad.” With a background in Theatre Arts, Music, and Dance from the University of Ghana, Iwan was not only talented but well-trained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Songs like “Thanks & Praise” cemented his status as a top dancehall act. He scooped major awards, including Reggae Video of the Year (2010 4Syte Awards) and Reggae Song of the Year (2011 VGMA).

However, Iwan’s career momentum slowed dramatically. Despite his talent and technical skill as a sound engineer, he struggled to stay relevant. In later interviews, he lamented that Ghanaians no longer listened to his songs. His 2016 “Peace Tour” did little to restore his prominence.

Today, the “Lyrical Gunshot” has gone silent—his weapon, music, seemingly holstered for good.

ADVERTISEMENT

5.Wisa Greid

Eugene Ashie, popularly known as Wisa Greid, dominated the airwaves in 2017 with hit tracks such as “Ekiki Mi,” “Mintse Bo” and “Cocoa.” His future looked bright until a moment of recklessness changed everything.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the Decemba 2 Rememba concert, Wisa shocked fans by exposing himself on stage. The act sparked outrage across the nation and effectively destroyed his career overnight. By 2018, he openly admitted that the scandal had crippled his career.

READ MORE: 10 Best Horror Movies to Kick Off Your Halloween Season

Radio airplay dwindled, promoters withdrew, and the public turned its back on him. Wisa’s story remains a harsh lesson in how swiftly public adoration can turn to condemnation.

6.Rashid Metal

ADVERTISEMENT

Rashid Metal was among the early voices that defined the hiplife wave in the 2000s, a genre that merged highlife’s melodic roots with the raw lyricism of hip-hop. His distinctive voice and storytelling ability resonated deeply with audiences, reflecting the energy of the streets while maintaining a melodic touch. He stood among the generation that bridged Ghana’s transition from traditional highlife to the modern urban rhythms that would birth the Azonto and Afrobeats movements.

READ MORE: Shatta Wale claims he has brought more money into Ghana than the Finance Ministry

However, unlike some of his peers who managed to adapt and evolve, Rashid Metal’s journey was unexpectedly short-lived. Whether due to personal challenges, industry politics, or the fast-changing tastes of Ghanaian audiences, his presence faded from mainstream attention. Today, his contributions to hiplife’s early development are rarely acknowledged, even though they helped shape the genre’s identity. His 2015 single “Baafira” remains one of his most memorable hits, a brief reminder of the potential that once defined him.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. The SM Militants

The SM Militants were once the heartbeat of Shatta Wale’s Shatta Movement Empire. Known for their energetic collaboration “Thunder Fire,” the group captured the raw spirit of dancehall unity in Ghana. However, personal disagreements and creative differences led to their disbandment in 2020. Despite the split, some members, including Captain, have continued to maintain cordial relations with Shatta Wale, occasionally performing together. Discussions of a reunion occasionally resurface, but the Militants’ story remains a cautionary tale about loyalty and the fragility of music group dynamics.

8.Asem

ADVERTISEMENT

Nana Wiafe Asante Mensah, better known as Asem, brought intellect and depth to Ghanaian hip-hop. Educated, witty, and technically skilled, he stood out for his lyrical sophistication and ability to balance rap bravado with introspection. Asem’s songs showcased versatility, he could spit hard-hitting bars while still delivering catchy hooks. Yet, as his fame waned, controversy followed. In 2020, he released a string of diss tracks aimed at top artists like Sarkodie, drawing criticism and speculation about his motives. Some fans suggested that these moves were desperate attempts to regain relevance. Nonetheless, Asem’s legacy as one of Ghana’s most thoughtful lyricists remains intact, even if his later years were marked by turbulence.

9. Donzy

ADVERTISEMENT

Donzy's music embodied the joy and rhythm of that cultural moment, danceable, vibrant, and irresistibly catchy. With hits like “Club,” “You and the Devil,” and “Slay Mama,” Donzy became a regular fixture at parties and on radio playlists. His collaborations and lively performances cemented his reputation as a hitmaker. However, at the height of his success, Donzy took a hiatus from music following the birth of his twins. He later revealed that the break allowed him to focus on other business ventures, which helped sustain him financially during his absence. Though less active in the music scene today, Donzy remains fondly remembered as one of the most entertaining voices of Ghana’s Azonto generation.

10. Jupitar

Michael Okine, known professionally as Jupitar, was one of Ghana’s most recognisable dancehall voices. With a distinctive sound and stage presence, he played a crucial role in popularising the Jamaican-inspired genre locally. His energetic performances and consistent releases positioned him as one of the top contenders in Ghana’s dancehall scene, alongside the likes of Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy. Yet, as Ghana’s music landscape gradually shifted towards Afrobeats, Jupitar’s dancehall sound began to lose mainstream traction. His decision to remain loyal to the genre, though commendable for its authenticity, limited his exposure in an industry increasingly driven by global Afrobeats trends. Even so, his early contributions remain undeniable. Jupitar helped lay the groundwork for Ghana’s dancehall identity and continues to be celebrated by fans who value his steadfast dedication to the craft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Do Ghanaian Artists Get Forgotten?

The stories of these forgotten musicians reveal several recurring themes that explain why talented artists fade from public consciousness:

1. Poor Management and Business Decisions

ADVERTISEMENT

The case of Atom Reloaded, who rejected professional management, illustrates how crucial proper career guidance is. Many artists lack the business acumen to navigate contracts, investments, and long-term planning. Without competent management, even the most talented musicians struggle to sustain their careers.

2. Financial Instability

Without financial backing, artists can't afford studio time, video production, promotion, or touring, all essential elements of maintaining relevance in a competitive industry.

3. Lack of Institutional Support

ADVERTISEMENT

When record labels collapse or withdraw support, artists without alternative infrastructure find themselves completely stranded. The absence of robust music industry institutions in Ghana means that artists are often just one label closure away from career obliteration.

4. The One-Hit Wonder Syndrome

Creating a massive hit creates impossibly high expectations for subsequent releases. Many artists like Screw Face and Vybrant Faya never managed to replicate their initial success, and in an industry that demands consistency, one hit isn't enough to sustain a lasting career.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Personal Scandals and Poor Decisions

Wisa Greid's career-ending stage incident demonstrates how a single moment of poor judgment can destroy years of hard work. In an age of social media where everything is recorded and shared instantly, artists face unprecedented scrutiny and zero tolerance for missteps.

6. Inadequate Documentation and Archiving

Unlike Western markets with robust music archives, streaming platforms, and historical documentation, Ghana's music industry has poor record-keeping. When artists fade, their work often becomes difficult to access, accelerating the pace at which they're forgotten.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Rapid Industry Changes

The Ghanaian music industry evolves at breakneck speed, with new sounds, styles, and artists emerging constantly. Yesterday's innovation quickly becomes today's nostalgia, and artists who can't adapt or reinvent themselves get left behind.

8. Geographic Displacement

Out of sight truly means out of mind in an industry that thrives on physical presence and constant visibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Death and Inadequate Commemoration

Unlike in Western countries where deceased artists often experience posthumous career resurgences, Ghana's music industry rarely invests in preserving and celebrating the legacies of departed musicians.

10. The Streaming Era Gap

ADVERTISEMENT

Many of these forgotten artists created their best work before the streaming era. Their music isn't readily available on Spotify, Apple Music, or other platforms that today's listeners use. This technological gap means younger generations simply can't access their work, even if they wanted to.

The Cultural Cost of Forgetting

When artists fade, Ghana loses not just individuals but its musical history. These forgotten acts once provided the soundtrack to everyday life, from street festivals to weddings. Their innovations laid the foundation for today’s successes, yet their stories remain untold.

This reflection is both a tribute and a warning. It honours artists like Atom Reloaded, Screw Face, Zigi, Iwan, Wisa Greid, and many others who contributed to Ghana’s cultural tapestry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their experiences reveal the cracks within the system, poor management, lack of industry structure, and fleeting audience loyalty. As Ghana’s music industry gains global traction, there must also be a renewed commitment to preserving its past.

Because today’s stars will one day face the same test of time. Remembering the forgotten is not merely nostalgia, it’s a duty to safeguard the nation’s cultural memory.