Sarkodie shares secret to protecting his mental health from social media ‘noise’

Ghanaian rap icon Sarkodie has revealed how he maintains his mental well-being in the face of constant online chatter and controversy.

In a reflective post on X dated 15 October 2025, the “Non Living Thing” hitmaker explained that his approach involves deliberately avoiding unnecessary content and focusing only on what genuinely matters to him.

According to Sarkodie, filtering out distractions is vital to staying productive and mentally grounded in the fast-paced digital era.

“It’s crazy how I pick and choose where to channel my energy. I can go 10 years scrolling past ‘unnecessary’ stories, videos, etc., on social media without ever clicking to watch or read them. I only come online for what I’m truly interested in , try it, it’s beautiful,” he shared.

His post came just days after his highly praised concert in Kumasi, where a host of Ghanaian artistes took to the stage to thrill thousands of fans.

While the event earned glowing reviews, it also drew a wave of criticism online , sparking heated exchanges between supporters and detractors. Sarkodie’s message, therefore, appeared to be a subtle reminder about the importance of staying focused amid negativity.

