Shatta Wale claims he has brought more money into Ghana than the Finance Ministry

Ghanaian dancehall icon Charles Nii Armah Mensah, widely known as Shatta Wale, has shared his thoughts on how the government should improve its treatment of citizens, urging for greater respect and fairness towards the people who contribute to the nation’s growth.
During an interview on JoyPrime on 15 October 2025, the self-acclaimed “King of African Dancehall” reflected on his recent encounter with the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), revealing that the experience went beyond a personal ordeal and negatively impacted the broader creative arts industry.
READ MORE: Stonebwoy explains why comparing him to Shatta Wale in a lyrical battle is unfair (video)
‘The B.A.T.U. Project: ADAM THE FIRST’ selected for Miami International Science Fiction Film Festival
“It did not only affect my brand; I believe it affected the entire creative sector. It might be Shatta Wale today, tomorrow, it could be someone else. I am not above the law of this country, and I never let fame get into my head,” he stated.
READ MORE: EOCO boss Raymond Archer is now my best friend; God sent him – Shatta Wale
The “On God” hitmaker further argued that the government should show equal care and consideration to all citizens, not just those in political positions. “When there’s a problem in this country, we see how the president is treated when he’s unwell, how he’s discreetly flown abroad for medical care. That same level of concern should be shown to every important person in Ghana,” he remarked.
READ MORE: Daddy Lumba’s children distance themselves from legal dispute over his death
Shatta Wale also made a bold claim about his economic influence, asserting that his contributions to Ghana’s economy through entertainment and job creation surpass those of major government ministries. “I can confidently say that I have made more money for this country than the Ministry of Finance or the Ministry of Tourism. I have created jobs and generated real income,” he declared.
READ MORE: Daddy Lumba’s wife and sisters petition Police CID to investigate Odo Bronii and Roman Fada
The outspoken musician’s comments reignite discussions around how Ghana’s creative industry is valued and treated, particularly concerning its role in national development and international image.