Shatta Wale claims he has brought more money into Ghana than the Finance Ministry

16 October 2025 at 11:06
Shatta Wale finally breaks silence after release by EOCO (video)

Ghanaian dancehall icon Charles Nii Armah Mensah, widely known as Shatta Wale, has shared his thoughts on how the government should improve its treatment of citizens, urging for greater respect and fairness towards the people who contribute to the nation’s growth.

During an interview on JoyPrime on 15 October 2025, the self-acclaimed “King of African Dancehall” reflected on his recent encounter with the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), revealing that the experience went beyond a personal ordeal and negatively impacted the broader creative arts industry.

“It did not only affect my brand; I believe it affected the entire creative sector. It might be Shatta Wale today, tomorrow, it could be someone else. I am not above the law of this country, and I never let fame get into my head,” he stated.

The “On God” hitmaker further argued that the government should show equal care and consideration to all citizens, not just those in political positions. “When there’s a problem in this country, we see how the president is treated when he’s unwell, how he’s discreetly flown abroad for medical care. That same level of concern should be shown to every important person in Ghana,” he remarked.

Shatta Wale also made a bold claim about his economic influence, asserting that his contributions to Ghana’s economy through entertainment and job creation surpass those of major government ministries. “I can confidently say that I have made more money for this country than the Ministry of Finance or the Ministry of Tourism. I have created jobs and generated real income,” he declared.

The outspoken musician’s comments reignite discussions around how Ghana’s creative industry is valued and treated, particularly concerning its role in national development and international image.

