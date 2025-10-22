Here’s why Nana Agradaa’s court case with Osofo Appiah Biblical faces delay

Despite currently serving a prison sentence, controversial evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa or Evangelist Mama Pat, was expected to appear before the Accra High Court on 21 October 2025 for the continuation of her long-running legal battle with Osofo Appiah Biblical.

According to Angel FM’s legal correspondent, Ama Brako Ampofo, the founder of Heaven Way Champion International was transported to the court premises under tight security ahead of the scheduled midday session.

READ MORE: Nigerian court forces TikTok lovers to marry after viral kissing videos

Ampofo reported that Agradaa was brought in a police van and escorted through the underground passage typically used for conveying inmates to the courtroom. “Because she’s in prison custody, she was brought through the tunnel. The court was scheduled to sit at 12 p.m. When we arrived, her lawyer and her husband, Asiamah, were already present. From what I gathered, she had already been brought in but remained in a police vehicle underground, where prisoners are usually kept,” Ampofo recounted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her husband, Angel Asiamah, together with her defence lawyer, was seen waiting for proceedings to begin. However, the case could not be heard as planned.

The sitting was adjourned after it emerged that the presiding judge assigned to the case had recently been promoted to the Court of Appeal. A replacement had not yet been designated, forcing the court to reschedule the hearing to 11 November 2025.

“The judge who was supposed to preside over the case was among those recently promoted from the High Court to the Court of Appeal,” Ampofo explained.

Agradaa

ADVERTISEMENT

The ongoing case between Nana Agradaa and Osofo Appiah Biblical traces back to 2021, when explicit footage allegedly featuring Appiah Biblical was aired on Thunder TV (now Today TV), a television channel owned by Agradaa.

The incident reportedly stemmed from a feud involving a disputed sum of GH¢10,000. Following the broadcast, Agradaa was charged under the Cybersecurity Act for the possession and distribution of indecent material.

READ MORE: King Promise faces backlash after claiming Lagos is bigger than the whole of Ghana

She was subsequently arrested and later granted bail of GH¢200,000 with two sureties on 18 July 2024.