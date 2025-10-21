Nigerian court forces TikTok lovers to marry after viral kissing videos

A magistrate court in Kano, Nigeria, has directed two popular TikTok personalities, Idris Mai Wushirya and Basira Yar Guda, to formalise their relationship through marriage within 60 days.

The ruling came after the pair appeared in a series of viral clips that the Kano State Films and Video Censorship Board deemed “indecent” and contrary to the moral and religious values upheld in the state.

According to Vanguard Nigeria, Magistrate Halima Wali, who presided over the case on Monday, 20 October, instructed the Kano State Hisbah Board to ensure the marriage takes place within the specified period. The magistrate further warned that a failure to comply would amount to contempt of court.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court also tasked the Chairman of the Kano State Films and Video Censorship Board with supervising the enforcement of the marriage order, ensuring that the directive is properly executed.

The two TikTokers had recently been arraigned over allegations of producing and sharing obscene material online. Earlier, Mai Wushirya was remanded in a correctional facility after videos surfaced showing him engaging in “immoral and demeaning acts” with Yar Guda.

READ MORE: King Promise faces backlash after claiming Lagos is bigger than the whole of Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT