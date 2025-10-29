Flights will remain safe and uninterrupted – GCAA assures amid air traffic workers’ strike

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has assured the travelling public, airlines, and aviation stakeholders that flights within Ghana’s airspace will continue safely and reliably despite the nationwide strike declared by the Ghana Air Traffic Safety Electronics Association (GhATSEA).

GhATSEA, which represents Air Traffic Safety Electronics Personnel (ATSEPs), announced an indefinite industrial action starting Thursday, 30 October 2025.

The association said the decision followed over fifteen (15) years of unresolved welfare issues, unfair salary structures, and inequitable job placements within the GCAA.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the GCAA confirmed that it had activated comprehensive contingency measures to ensure the safe, reliable, and secure continuation of air traffic services across the Accra Flight Information Region (FIR).

The Authority explained that management had long anticipated the strike threat and taken proactive steps to mitigate any possible impact. The statement read:

In anticipation of this industrial threat, management developed and implemented a CNS/ATM Systems Contingency Plan to maintain operational continuity and prevent disruptions to both domestic and international flights.

According to the GCAA, the contingency plan includes detailed operational procedures, dedicated response teams, and coordination mechanisms designed to safeguard aviation safety and service delivery throughout the strike period.

The Authority also urged travellers, airlines, and industry stakeholders to remain calm and confident in the safety measures in place. It added:

The Authority therefore urges all stakeholders, airlines, and members of the travelling public to remain calm and assured of uninterrupted operations.

Reaffirming its commitment to excellence, the GCAA stated that it remains dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of air navigation service and ensuring the safety and security of all flights within Ghana’s airspace. It also expressed appreciation for its staff and pledged to continue supporting professional development and welfare.

Meanwhile, GhATSEA has defended its decision, arguing that the strike was a last resort after years of management’s inaction on welfare grievances. The association is calling for fair treatment, improved conditions, and the removal of certain senior officials.