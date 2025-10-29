Court jails viral Apam fisherman 10 years with hard labour for defilement

A 49-year-old fisherman from Mumford in the Central Region has been handed a ten-year prison sentence with hard labour following his conviction for defiling a 13-year-old girl. Samuel Armah, commonly known as Kofi Nyan, appeared before Circuit Court Two in Cape Coast on 28 October 2025, where he entered a guilty plea to the single charge of defilement.

The court, presided over by Her Honour Nana Aba Quiba Nunoo, convicted Armah on his own admission and ordered his immediate transfer to Ankaful Prison to commence serving the sentence. The case attracted significant public interest after details circulated widely on social media platforms, prompting calls for swift justice.

According to police records, the offence took place on 16 October 2025. The following day, at approximately 1300 hours, the Apam District Police Command received a formal complaint alleging that Armah had lured the minor into a secluded ghetto area in Mumford before sexually assaulting her.

Acting on the information, officers collaborated with the local Mumford task force to locate and apprehend the suspect without delay.

ADVERTISEMENT

The young survivor was escorted to St Luke Catholic Hospital in Apam for urgent medical examination and care. A comprehensive report confirmed the assault, strengthening the prosecution’s case.

The investigation file was promptly escalated to the Central Regional branch of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) for further processing.

During interrogation at the regional DOVVSU office, Armah openly confessed to the crime. He was held in custody pending court appearance, originally set for 23 October 2025, though the hearing ultimately concluded five days later with the guilty plea and sentencing.