Top 10 Countries in Africa with the Most Female Members of Parliament: 2025 Rankings

Across the world, women’s participation in governance has become a key measure of democratic progress and inclusivity. While global conversations about gender equality often focus on the barriers women face, Africa has emerged as a quiet leader in transforming that narrative.

A growing number of African nations are setting the pace when it comes to women’s representation in national parliaments, showcasing how political will, reform, and advocacy can reshape leadership dynamics on the continent.

Over the past two decades, deliberate policy reforms, constitutional amendments, and strong civic movements have advanced women’s political participation across Africa. From the adoption of gender quota systems to the promotion of inclusive party structures, these measures have enabled women to play active roles in national decision-making processes.

As a result, several African countries now rank among the global leaders in female parliamentary representation, surpassing even many developed nations.

Rwanda remains the continent’s and the world’s most outstanding example. Following the 1994 genocide, the country rebuilt its political framework around inclusivity and equality, ensuring that women occupy a central role in governance.

Today, women hold more than 60% of the seats in Rwanda’s lower house, a record unmatched globally. This achievement reflects not only political commitment but also cultural change, as women have become key architects of national development, peacebuilding, and social transformation.

Beyond Rwanda, countries such as South Africa, Ethiopia, Senegal, and Cabo Verde have also achieved impressive representation levels through consistent legislative action and advocacy. In South Africa, gender parity has become a central pillar of the political agenda, with women making up nearly half of the National Assembly.

Ethiopia’s government, meanwhile, has appointed women to prominent leadership positions, including the presidency and key cabinet portfolios, signalling a national drive towards gender inclusivity.

These milestones are more than symbolic. In many of these nations, women legislators have influenced the passage of crucial laws addressing domestic violence, maternal health, access to education, and social welfare. Their leadership has also reshaped national conversations around governance, emphasising transparency, empathy, and inclusive growth.

In countries such as Namibia, Mozambique, and Tanzania, strong female representation has become an institutional norm rather than an exception, reflecting a broader continental shift towards gender-balanced governance.

Nevertheless, challenges persist. Several African countries continue to grapple with structural inequalities, cultural biases, and financial constraints that limit women’s entry into politics. Despite these hurdles, the progress of the top performers serves as a blueprint for others seeking to build equitable and representative democracies.

Their experiences demonstrate that meaningful representation is achievable when policy, advocacy, and social reform intersect.

The following table highlights the top 10 African countries with the highest number of women in national parliament as of 2025. The list is courtesy of the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s database, which compiles official data from national legislative bodies across the world.

These rankings reflect not just the success of individual countries but also a growing continental commitment to fairer and more inclusive governance.

Through these examples, Africa continues to remind the world that representation matters, not only for the sake of equality but also for the advancement of societies that value diverse voices, experiences, and perspectives in shaping their future.

Top 10 Countries in Africa with the Most Female Members of Parliament

Rank Country Seats Women (W) % W 1 Rwanda 80 51 63.8 2 South Africa 387 173 44.7 3 Cabo Verde 72 32 44.4 4 Ethiopia 482 202 41.9 5 Senegal 165 68 41.2 6 Namibia 96 39 40.6 7 Mozambique 250 98 39.2 8 Angola 220 86 39.1 9 Burundi 123 47 38.2 10 Tanzania 392 148 37.8