Tempane MP demands urgent probe into shooting of GIS officers and military brutality

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tempane Constituency in the Upper East Region, Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba, has called for an immediate investigation into the shooting of two Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) officers at Nangani and an alleged military assault on residents of Basyonde.

In a statement dated Monday, 3 November 2025, the MP described both incidents as deeply troubling and urged the government and security agencies to act swiftly to restore peace and uncover the truth behind the attacks.

Reports indicate that the two immigration officers, who were returning from night duty on a motorbike, were ambushed and shot by unidentified gunmen late on Sunday, 2 November 2025. One officer died on the spot, while the other sustained severe injuries.

Hon. Akanvariba extended her condolences to the bereaved family and the Immigration Service, condemning the killing as a direct affront to the rule of law.

ADVERTISEMENT

She stated:

I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, the injured officer, and the entire Immigration Service. Violence of this nature is reprehensible, unacceptable, and a direct affront to the rule of law.

The MP also expressed outrage over the alleged military assault on residents of Basyonde, which reportedly left several people injured. She said:

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it is with equal, if not greater, concern that I condemn the actions of the military in Basyonde on 3 November 2025. Reports indicate that, in the early afternoon, soldiers invaded this peaceful community far from the site of the Nangani shooting and brutally assaulted innocent residents engaged in their normal daily activities. Several individuals sustained injuries, and the incident has instilled fear and insecurity in the hearts of my constituents.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tempane Constituency in the Upper East Region, Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba

She further stressed that such actions by the military were unjustifiable, adding:

I categorically state that such military action against innocent civilians is unacceptable and unjustifiable. While the state has a duty to investigate criminal acts and maintain law and order, it must not punish the innocent for the actions of a few.

ALSO READ: Asutifi North MP denies inciting youth and leading attack on NAIMOS team in Hwidiem

ADVERTISEMENT

Akanvariba called on the government and security agencies to:

Conduct a transparent and urgent investigation into both the Nangani shooting and the military operation in Basyonde. Ensure that individuals responsible for unlawful acts of violence, whether civilians or members of the security services, are held accountable. Restore trust, security, and peace in the affected communities through dialogue and lawful intervention.

ALSO READ: Police CID invites Asutifi North MP over alleged attack on NAIMOS director and team