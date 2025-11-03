U/E: 2 Ghana immigration officers ambushed and shot at Nagani

Two (2) officers of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) were ambushed and shot late on Sunday night, 2 November 2025, at Nagani in the Tempane District of the Upper East Region.

According to a report by 3news.com, sources the regional command confirmed the incident, stating that the officers were returning from night duty on a motorbike when unidentified assailants opened fire on them.

“The attackers laid an ambush and shot at the unsuspecting officers,” a source revealed, adding that both men sustained serious gunshot injuries. The victims were rushed to the Upper East Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga, where they are currently receiving emergency medical treatment.

Although the Ghana Immigration Service has yet to issue an official statement, sources indicate that a formal investigation has been launched to identify and apprehend the perpetrators behind the attack.

This latest incident adds to the growing number of violent assaults targeting border security personnel in Ghana’s northern regions. It comes barely a month after a similar attack at Gbintiri, where gunmen opened fire on two GIS officers stationed at an inland checkpoint.

During that assault, Assistant Immigration Control Officer II (AICO II) Rafiq Mohammed was killed instantly, while his colleague, AICO II Oppong Daniel, sustained critical injuries and remains under medical care. Investigators later recovered an AK-47 shell and a service rifle with registration number GH/GIS/HQACN 668516-1646 from the scene.

The repeated attacks have heightened concern about the safety of immigration officers deployed along Ghana’s borders, where personnel continue to operate under challenging and high-risk conditions to maintain national security.