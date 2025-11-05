A-Plus petitions Speaker Bagbin to remove Abena Osei-Asare as PAC Chairperson

The Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, has formally petitioned Speaker Alban Bagbin to remove Abena Osei-Asare from her position as Chairperson of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

He cites a conflict of interest arising from her previous role as Deputy Minister of Finance.

In a letter dated November 3 and widely circulated on social media, A-Plus argued that Osei-Asare’s leadership of the PAC, which scrutinises public expenditure and holds officials accountable, undermines the committee’s credibility. He claimed that her involvement in key financial decisions made during her tenure under former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta compromises her impartiality.

The petition described her time at the Finance Ministry as a period marked by “reckless borrowing, fiscal indiscipline, and multiple controversial contracts.” Among the deals highlighted are the Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) contract, the Electricity Company of Ghana–Beijing Jao loss reduction agreement, and the Service Ghana Auto Limited ambulance procurement, all of which are under investigation by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

A-Plus also criticised Osei-Asare for previously defending former Ghana Revenue Authority Commissioner-General Rev. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, who came under public scrutiny for refusing to disclose his age. He argued that this further demonstrated her questionable commitment to transparency.

The petition stated:

Rt. Hon. Speaker, it is morally indefensible for Hon. Abena Osei-Asare to preside over a committee that demands accountability from newly appointed officials on matters that occurred under her direct watch as Deputy Minister of Finance. Such a situation compromises the impartiality of the Public Accounts Committee and diminishes public trust in Parliament’s oversight role.

A-Plus urged Speaker Bagbin to act swiftly, emphasising that her removal would safeguard the integrity of Parliament. He wrote:

It is inappropriate, and indeed inconsistent with the ethical standards of parliamentary oversight, for someone so closely linked to the administration and financial irregularities under review to preside over hearings demanding accountability from others. Such a posture erodes public confidence and tarnishes the image of Parliament.

This is not the first time A-Plus has publicly criticised Osei-Asare over this issue. On November 2, he took to social media to describe her continued role as “hypocrisy” and “an insult to the intelligence of the Ghanaian people,” arguing that those who oversaw alleged irregularities should not “sit in judgment over them.”

The petition has, however, sparked immediate backlash from some New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmakers. Akim Swedru MP Kennedy Osei Nyarko dismissed it as “dead on arrival” and “political bravado,” insisting that the Speaker lacks the constitutional power to remove committee members. In the facebook post, Mr Osei Nyarko urged him to withdraw the request to avoid embarrassment.