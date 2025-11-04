21 suspects identified in 2020 & 2024 election violence that killed 15, injured 40

The Minister for the Interior, Alhaji Muntaka Mohammed, has disclosed that twenty-one (21) suspects have been identified in connection with the killing of fifteen (15) people and the injury of forty (40) others during the 2020 and 2024 elections.

He stated that four (4) of the suspects are currently on bail, five (5) are on remand, while the remaining suspects have warrants issued for their arrest.

It will be recalled that in January this year, President John Dramani Mahama directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to investigate the killings and violent incidents that occurred during both election years.

The report, prepared by a special task force within the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), outlines serious but isolated cases of violence involving clashes between supporters of the two major political parties, as well as instances where security personnel used live ammunition while attempting to control crowds.

According to the report, three incidents leading to four deaths were linked to armed police patrol teams, three cases resulting in three deaths involved military personnel, and four incidents that caused five deaths were attributed to the use of firearms by political party supporters.

A total of 21 suspects have been identified through witness accounts, scene investigations, and forensic analyses. Some arrests have already been made, while others remain at large, with warrants issued for their capture. The Attorney General is currently prosecuting three individuals connected to the violence.

The report further highlighted breaches of police procedures, disciplinary lapses, and acts of negligence by some officers who responded to the incidents. It condemned the use of live ammunition against crowds, describing it as both unprofessional and avoidable.

President Mahama has directed that all recommendations contained in the report be implemented without delay. The Attorney General’s office has been tasked with facilitating compensation for affected families and individuals.

Among the key recommendations of the task force are:

Compensation for families of deceased and injured persons, to be overseen by the Attorney General’s office.

Regular police orientation programmes to discourage the use of lethal force in crowd control.

Provision of non-lethal crowd control equipment to security services.

Capacity building for election security management, focusing on improved coordination between the police and military.

Education of political parties on the Anti-Vigilante Act and responsible conduct during elections.

The task force further advised that military personnel should not be deployed for crowd control during elections and urged better planning and coordination among security agencies to prevent future occurrences.