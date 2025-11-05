‘I’m saving myself from prison’ – Akonta Mining manager on serving as prosecution witness

Edward Akuoko, the General manager at Akonta Mining Limited and formerly the fourth accused in the ongoing criminal case against the company, has spoken publicly about his decision to cooperate with prosecutors as a state witness.

Speaking on Okay FM, Mr Akuoko admitted that his choice was driven by self-preservation, saying he received little support compared to Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

He said:

The day we went to court, many NPP members were chanting ‘Free Chairman Wontumi’ but no one said ‘Free Akuoko’. I realised no one knows me, so I have to be careful. After being granted bail, some elders advised me to save myself and serve as a witness.

NPP's Ashanti Regional chairman Wontumi after CID interrogation

He added:

If Chairman Wontumi is jailed, he could be pardoned by a future NPP government, but I would be forgotten. I realised I have to save myself.

Earlier this week, the Office of the Attorney-General (AG) officially withdrew all charges against Mr Akuoko in line with Section 59 of the Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) Act, 1960 (Act 30). The notice, signed by Deputy Attorney-General Dr Justice Srem Sai, confirmed his discharge from all counts in the case.