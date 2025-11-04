Wontumi’s Lawyer slams Attorney-General's strategy of ‘Poaching’ accused persons as witnesses

Lawyer Andy Appiah Kubi, lead legal counsel for Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi , has criticised the Attorney-General (AG) for allegedly dropping charges against one of the accused persons in the Akonta Mining case in exchange for testimony against his client.

According to Mr Appiah Kubi, Dominic Akuritinga Ayine ’s decision to free the General Manager of Akonta Mining—who is now expected to serve as a prosecution witness—suggests an attempt to manipulate the judicial process.

“The Attorney-General is also the Minister of Justice, and his role as Minister of Justice is even more important than that of the Attorney-General. The way that the Attorney-General appears to be poaching his own accused persons suggests that there is an intent to undermine the cause of justice,” he lamented in an interview with journalists after court proceedings.