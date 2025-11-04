Wontumi’s Lawyer slams Attorney-General's strategy of ‘Poaching’ accused persons as witnesses

Lawyer Andy Appiah Kubi, lead legal counsel for Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has criticised the Attorney-General (AG) for allegedly dropping charges against one of the accused persons in the Akonta Mining case in exchange for testimony against his client.
According to Mr Appiah Kubi, Dominic Akuritinga Ayine’s decision to free the General Manager of Akonta Mining—who is now expected to serve as a prosecution witness—suggests an attempt to manipulate the judicial process.
“The Attorney-General is also the Minister of Justice, and his role as Minister of Justice is even more important than that of the Attorney-General. The way that the Attorney-General appears to be poaching his own accused persons suggests that there is an intent to undermine the cause of justice,” he lamented in an interview with journalists after court proceedings.
Despite his criticism, the Asante-Akim North MP said the defence team remains confident and unfazed by the prosecution’s tactics. He insisted that their not-guilty plea still stands and that the case will be fought on its merits.
Chairman Wontumi is currently standing trial in two separate illegal mining (galamsey) cases before the Accra High Court. In October 2025, he was granted bail totalling GH₵25 million across both cases after spending three nights in police custody.
In the first case, presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh, Wontumi was granted GH₵15 million bail on charges of unlawfully assigning mineral rights and facilitating unlicensed mining operations. In the second case, he was granted an additional GH₵10 million bail alongside four others, facing seven counts of illegal mining-related offences.
The court has directed him to report to investigators twice a month and placed him on a stop list at all entry and exit points pending further instructions.