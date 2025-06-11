NPP senior members planning to meet Mahama and make Wontumi kneel and apologise

Senior figures in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are reportedly arranging a formal delegation to visit President John Dramani Mahama and offer an official apology on behalf of the party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

This revelation comes from Dr Nana Ayew Afriye, Member of Parliament for Effiduase-Asokore, as Chairman Wontumi faces ongoing investigation by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) over allegations of financial misconduct, including fraud and money laundering charges.

During a Tuesday, June 10 interview on Channel One TV, Dr. Ayew Afriye made significant claims about the forces behind Chairman Wontumi's current legal predicament, suggesting high-level political involvement in the case.

For Chairman Wontumi's case, we're going to beg. The hand behind this is bigger than the people who run EOCO and the intelligence agencies. I will put it at the doorstep of President Mahama.

Wontumi went overboard in some of his videos. And I played a lot of them to show him on June 9. I told him we will go and beg – even if we have to kneel before President Mahama – and tell him that Wontumi crossed the line with these videos

Acknowledgement of wrongdoing

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi,

The MP confirmed that Chairman Wontumi has accepted responsibility for controversial statements made in widely distributed video recordings during the lead-up to the 2024 elections.

Dr Afriye indicated that the regional chairman recognises the inappropriate and personal nature of his previous comments.

The Effiduase-Asokore legislator emphasised the importance of humble leadership in addressing the situation while drawing distinctions between acceptable political discourse and unacceptable personal attacks.

Dr Afriye stressed that although political competition and rivalry are natural elements of democratic engagement, personal attacks founded on false information cross ethical boundaries and cannot be tolerated within party conduct.

Legal developments

Chairman Wontumi's legal situation has seen recent developments, with EOCO releasing him on June 2 following his compliance with established bail conditions.

On the same date, his legal representatives formally withdrew their motion challenging the GH¢50 million bail requirement that the court had imposed.