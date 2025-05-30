Chairman Wontumi Saga: Everything we know so far about his arrest and charges

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, is at the centre of a dramatic and unfolding saga involving multiple investigations and legal actions.

Chairman Wontumi, who is currently in the custody of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), is under suspicion for a string of criminal offences, including fraud, money laundering, and causing financial loss to the state.

However, EOCO is not the only agency investigating him. The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service and the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) are also conducting separate inquiries into his affairs.

The situation has sparked intense political controversy, with the NPP accusing the government of orchestrating a state-sponsored witch-hunt and using security agencies to intimidate political opponents.

If you’ve missed parts of this unfolding story, here is a chronological and comprehensive account of what has happened so far:

Akonta Mining Accused of Illegal Operations

Chairman Wontumi’s legal troubles began following a press conference held by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, on Tuesday 21 April.

During the briefing, the Minister accused Wontumi’s company, Akonta Mining, of unlawfully selling mining concessions within the Aboi Forest to unauthorised miners.

Some of these were reportedly sold for up to GH₵300,000, and others allegedly in exchange for gold royalties.

As a result, the Minister ordered the immediate revocation of all mining licences held by Akonta Mining.

FIC Freezes Accounts Amid Financial Probe

On 24 April, several media outlets reported that the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) had frozen all bank accounts belonging to Chairman Wontumi and Akonta Mining.

The action was taken under Section 56(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044), as part of a broader investigation into suspected financial irregularities.

Failed Arrest and Public Appeal

On Friday 23 May, a joint team of police officers and National Security operatives attempted to arrest Chairman Wontumi at his residence with a search warrant.

The operation was, however, foiled by a large crowd of NPP supporters who besieged his premises and prevented the officers from carrying out the arrest.

Later that day, Chairman Wontumi gave several radio interviews, appealing to Ghanaians for support.

CID Discloses Charges

On Monday 26 May, Chairman Wontumi reported to the Police CID Headquarters, accompanied by his legal team led by former Attorney General Mr Godfred Dame.

The CID later confirmed that he had been cautioned on three main allegations:

Operating a mining business without a licence Polluting water bodies Entering a forest reserve without authorisation

He was granted bail and asked to report back to the police at 3:00 pm on Tuesday 27 May. However, the story took another turn.

EOCO Arrest and Detention

Shortly after leaving the CID office on Tuesday 27 May, Chairman Wontumi was picked up by EOCO officers and taken into custody at their head office. Reports indicate that he fell ill during interrogation but has remained in detention.

Although he was granted bail set at GH₵50 million with two sureties, both to be justified, he has not yet met the conditions for release.

New Legal Action from Exim Bank Ghana

On the same day, 27 May, Chairman Wontumi was served with a writ of summons from Exim Bank Ghana, shortly after being taken in by EOCO.

His lawyer, Andy Appiah-Kubi, confirmed the summons to journalists outside EOCO headquarters that evening. He explained that the legal team considers this matter a civil case, separate from the ongoing criminal investigations.

NPP MPs Storm EOCO Headquarters

On Thursday 29 May, a group of NPP Members of Parliament stormed EOCO’s head office to demand the release of Chairman Wontumi. Despite their protest, he remained in custody.

Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Justice Srem-Sai, later confirmed that Chairman Wontumi is under investigation for multiple criminal offences, including fraud, money laundering, and causing financial loss to the state.

He revealed that the criminal investigation is being conducted alongside asset recovery procedures aimed at preventing the further dissipation of assets suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Additionally, Chairman Wontumi is reportedly linked to an international organised crime network. EOCO is said to be working closely with international law enforcement partners on this aspect of the investigation.

More Drama Expected

Meanwhile, the Minority Caucus in Parliament has strongly criticised the arrest and continued detention of Chairman Wontumi.

They describe the situation as a national disgrace and accuse the government of using state institutions for politically motivated persecution.