NPP MPs abandon Parliament, storm EOCO head office to demand Chairman Wontumi’s release

Members of Parliament from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have abandoned their parliamentary duties and stormed the premises of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to demand the immediate release of Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

The MPs, led by their caucus leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin on Thursday, May 29, marched from Parliament House to EOCO’s head office, chanting both the party anthem and the national anthem.

They have accused EOCO and, by extension, the government of political witchhunting and unfair treatment of Chairman Wontumi, describing the bail conditions set for him as outrageous and calling for due process to be followed.

Chairman Wontumi was arrested on Tuesday, 27 May, by EOCO as part of ongoing investigations, the details of which have yet to be made public.

He has remained in custody since, despite reportedly falling ill during interrogation on the same day.

Although he has been granted bail to the tune of GH¢50 million with two sureties — both to be justified — he has yet to meet the conditions for his release.

Meanwhile, there is a heavy security presence at EOCO’s head office, with a growing number of NPP MPs and supporters besieging the premises in protest.

Former Vice-President and 2024 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has strongly criticised EOCO over the incident.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, 28 May, Dr Bawumia emphasised the need to uphold the rights of the accused and stressed the importance of due process in legal proceedings.