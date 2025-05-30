Stop wasting money: 8 Things you buy monthly that you don't really need

We've all been there, standing at the till wondering where our money went this month. Between rising prices and our endless wants, it's easy to lose track of what we actually need versus what we simply fancy.

If you're tired of your salary disappearing faster than groundnut soup at a family gathering, it's time to take a hard look at these monthly expenses that might be draining your wallet.

1. Multiple Streaming Subscriptions

Netflix, Showmax, Amazon Prime, YouTube Premium, when did we start collecting streaming services like they're football stickers? You're probably paying for three different platforms but only watching one regularly. Pick your favourite and cancel the rest. You can always re-subscribe when there's something specific you want to watch. Your bank account will thank you.

2. Premium Mobile Data Bundles You Never Finish

That expensive 50GB bundle looked like a bargain until you realised you're using free WiFi at work, home, and every chop bar in town. Most of us barely use half our monthly data allowance. Downgrade to a smaller bundle and top up only when needed. It's like buying a whole bag of rice when you only eat a cup. Wasteful and unnecessary.

3. Gym Memberships You've Forgotten About

Remember that New Year's resolution about getting fit? Your gym certainly remembers, they're still charging you monthly whilst you're at home doing press-ups and calling it exercise. If you haven't been to the gym in two months, it's time to cancel. Start with home workouts or join a pay-per-visit gym instead.

4. Subscription Boxes and Monthly Deliveries

Those monthly beauty boxes, snack deliveries, or book subscriptions seemed exciting at first, but now they're just cluttering your house with things you don't use. Most of these services cost more than buying the items individually when you actually need them. Cancel them and shop with purpose instead.

5. Daily Bought Lunch and Drinks

Buying lunch from the office canteen or nearby restaurant every day seems convenient, but it's costing you more than you think. At GH₵20 per meal, five days a week, that's GH₵400 monthly, which is enough to buy groceries for two weeks. Add those daily soft drinks or fruit juice purchases, and you're looking at another GH₵150. Pack your lunch from home a few times a week and carry a water bottle. Your mum's jollof rice tastes better anyway.

6. Impulse Online Shopping

Those midnight shopping sprees online have become a monthly habit. You buy things because they're on sale, not because you need them. Before clicking 'buy now', ask yourself: "Will I still want this in a week?" If the answer isn't a definite yes, close the app.

7. Hair and Beauty Appointments Every Two Weeks

We all want to look good, but visiting the salon every fortnight for touch-ups is expensive. Between hair treatments, manicures, and pedicures, you could easily spend GH₵ 200-300 monthly. Learn some basic maintenance at home. You can do your own nails and stretch salon visits to once a month. Your natural beauty doesn't need constant professional intervention, and YouTube tutorials are free teachers.

8. New Phone Cases and Accessories Every Month

That urge to buy a new phone case, pop socket, or charging cable every month is real, but unnecessary. You probably have a drawer full of phone accessories you've used once. Those fancy cases from online shops might look trendy, but your phone doesn't need a new outfit every few weeks. Stick with one good quality case and resist the urge to buy every cute accessory you see on social media.