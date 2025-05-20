5 Remote jobs Ghanaians are making good money from - And how you can find one

In today’s digital world, many Ghanaians are earning a comfortable living from remote jobs, working from home or anywhere with an internet connection.

No matter where you are, remote work offers flexibility, good pay, and the chance to work with international companies.

Here are five popular remote jobs Ghanaians are excelling in, and how you can get started with each.

1. Virtual Assistant (VA)

A virtual assistant helps businesses or entrepreneurs with tasks like email management, scheduling, social media, and basic admin work.

You don’t need a university degree to start. A strong communication skills, organisation, and reliability are key. However, some employers might request for certifications. You can enroll in online courses on platforms such as ALX, Alison, Coursera, Udemy, and Skillshare.

How to find a VA gig:

Create a professional profile on Upwork, Fiverr, or OnlineJobs.ph (yes, Ghanaians can apply too).

Join Facebook groups like “Virtual Assistant Jobs” and follow job pages on LinkedIn.

Offer your services to small businesses in Ghana or abroad. A simple DM with a good CV can go far.

2. Freelance Writer or Content Creator

From blog posts and articles to website content and marketing copy, writers are in high demand. If you enjoy writing and have a good grasp of English, this could be your goldmine.

How to locate writing and content creating roles:

Sign up on Freelancer.com, iWriter, PeoplePerHour, or Contently.

Follow writing job boards like ProBlogger Jobs or We Work Remotely.

Start a blog or Medium profile to showcase your skills, clients love seeing writing samples.

3. Online Customer Support Agent

Many companies abroad outsource customer service to workers in Africa. You’ll answer emails, respond to live chats, or take calls, all from home.

How to find one:

Create job alerts on Remote.co, WorkingNomads, or Jobspresso using “customer support” as a keyword.

Apply directly on websites like Shopify, Zendesk, and Toptal, as they hire support reps remotely.

Brush up on tools like Zendesk, Freshdesk, and Slack because they’re often used in this role.

4. Graphic Designer / Video Editor

If you know how to use tools like Canva, Adobe Photoshop, or Premiere Pro, remote graphic design or video editing can earn you serious cash, especially from social media influencers or startups.

How to find one:

List your services on Fiverr and Behance with samples of your work.

Pitch to YouTubers, podcasters, or event companies who need help editing videos.

Follow creative job boards like Dribbble Jobs and DesignCrowd.

5. Software Developer / Web Developer

Tech jobs are booming, and Ghanaian developers are cashing in. Whether you code in Python, JavaScript, or build WordPress websites, there are many opportunities.

How to find one:

Build a strong GitHub profile and portfolio site.

Apply for remote roles on Turing, Toptal, Andela, and Stack Overflow Jobs.

Network with other devs via Twitter (X) or local meetups like DevCongress in Ghana.