Akonta mining rubbishes illegal mining allegations as politically motivated

Akonta Mining Company Limited has strongly denied allegations of involvement in illegal mining activities known locally as 'galamsey' within the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve in the Western Region.

According to the company, which is owned by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako—popularly known as Chairman Wontumi—these claims are “politically motivated” and intended to tarnish its reputation.

This statement comes in response to a press briefing held by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, on Tuesday, 21st April.

During the briefing, the Minister accused the company of illegally selling concessions within the Aboi Forest to unauthorised miners for up to GH₵300,000, and in some cases, in exchange for gold royalties.

As a result of these and other allegations, the Minister has directed the immediate revocation of all mining licences held by Akonta Mining Company Limited.

However, in a statement issued by the company, it categorically denied any wrongdoing, stating:

We are not responsible for the activities in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve. That responsibility lies solely with the Forestry Commission and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

The statement continued:

It is deeply concerning that state institutions are shifting blame onto a private company that has never been granted access to the said forest area.

Akonta Mining further expressed concern over the Minister's actions:

The decision by the Minister to publicly accuse us and call for the revocation of our licence without any investigation or hearing is not only unfair — it is a clear breach of natural justice and a politically motivated act.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to legal and transparent operations:

We wish to assure the Ghanaian public that Akonta Mining has nothing to hide. We remain committed to transparency, legal compliance, and environmental responsibility. All our documents, permits, and official correspondences are available for public scrutiny.