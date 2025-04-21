It’s wrong for NPP to assume fight to protect Chief Justice - Inusah Fuseini

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has come under sharp criticism from former Tamale Central MP Inusah Fuseini for its vocal defence of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo amid ongoing legal challenges to her tenure.

Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile, the ex-NDC legislator warned that the ruling party's interventions risk compromising judicial independence and fostering perceptions of political bias.

A dangerous precedent": Fuseini's critique

Fuseini asserted that the NPP's aggressive posture in shielding the Chief Justice from constitutional scrutiny "implants in public minds that she is sympathetic to the NPP"—a narrative he deemed harmful to institutional credibility.

It is totally wrong for a political party to assume the fight to protect the Chief Justice

He stated, emphasising that such actions politicise a process meant to be strictly constitutional.

Contextualising the controversy

The former MP noted that this was not the first challenge to Justice Torkornoo's tenure, referencing a 2024 petition against her. He argued that legitimate concerns about judicial conduct deserve impartial review—without partisan interference.

What the NPP is doing currently is implanting in the minds of people that the current Chief Justice is sympathetic to the NPP

Fuseini reiterated.

They are doing Madam a disservice, and I simply do not understand why the NPP is so jumpy.

Legal challenges and NPP links

Fuseini particularly criticised the NPP for deploying party-aligned lawyers to block presidential action on the matter through lawsuits:

All those filing lawsuits to block presidential action on the matter are affiliated with the NPP.

He cautioned that the ruling party's tactics could backfire, eroding trust in Ghana's judiciary:

If the NPP doesn’t know that they are creating the problem, I am telling them they are creating the problem.

The former legislator stressed that the Chief Justice's role transcends partisan lines, urging restraint to preserve the judiciary's integrity:

It is even becoming increasingly difficult to talk about the Chief Justice because she is the Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana.