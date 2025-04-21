Kwahu Easter: Police arrest 4 for 'wee toffee', theft, other crimes

The Eastern North Police Command has apprehended four individuals for committing various offences during this year’s Kwahu Easter celebrations.

The annual event attracted thousands of revellers from Ghana and beyond to the Kwahu region.

Despite repeated warnings from law enforcement urging compliance with regulations, some attendees violated the law and were subsequently arrested.

Eastern North Regional Police Commander DCOP Isaac Kwadwo Asante confirmed the arrests during an appearance on Adom FM.

Four individuals have been arrested for failing to comply with police directives. Some attempted to steal from patrons during the festivities.

Detailing the offences, DCOP Asante disclosed that one suspect was detained for snatching a phone, another for using electric shock devices to forcibly seize belongings from attendees, and a third for possessing cannabis-infused toffee, commonly referred to as “wee toffee”.

Investigations remain ongoing, with the suspects likely to face court proceedings on Tuesday if sufficient evidence is established.

DCOP Asante further cautioned remaining celebrants to adhere to the law as festivities continue.

He assured that police would review security operations to identify and rectify any gaps, ensuring the safety of all visitors at the Kwahu Easter events.

What people must do while enjoying Kwahu

To avoid arrest during the Kwahu Easter celebrations, all attendees must remain law-abiding and exercise caution.

First and foremost, strictly follow all police directives and respect security barriers – non-compliance is a common reason for arrests.

Refrain completely from possessing or distributing illegal substances, including the notorious "wee toffee" and other narcotics, as drug-related offences carry severe penalties.

Avoid any form of theft, whether pickpocketing, phone snatching, or using dangerous devices like electric shocks to rob fellow revellers. While enjoying the festivities, drink alcohol responsibly, as public intoxication and disorderly conduct often lead to police intervention.

Always carry valid identification and be prepared to present it if requested by authorities.