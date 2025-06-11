GRNMA strike crisis: Mortuary workers warn of space shortage amid rising death toll

Richard Kofi Jordan, General Secretary of the Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG), has raised concerns over a significant increase in the number of bodies being received at mortuaries nationwide.

This development follows the ongoing industrial action by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA).

Speaking during an interview on Asempa FM on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, Jordan warned that if the strike persists, mortuary workers may be left with no option but to advise families to take the remains of deceased relatives to police stations, as mortuary capacities are nearing exhaustion.

Jordan described the situation as dire, attributing the growing number of deaths to the nationwide withdrawal of services by nurses and midwives:

There's a surge in the number of deaths recorded in the wake of the ongoing strike, especially after the nurses embarked on a total withdrawal of their services on Monday. People are dying more across the country. Wherever there are mortuaries, we are recording high numbers of deaths.

He further noted that a growing number of these cases are not from hospitals but from homes, indicating a direct link to the unavailability of healthcare services.

Though there is a strike action ongoing, dead bodies that are being brought to the mortuaries have outnumbered the ones coming from the hospitals.

Many of the cases are coming from homes instead of hospitals. Those who are turned away from hospitals complain that as soon as they got home, their relatives died. These are the stories we are hearing, so in our minds, we believe these deaths are a result of the strike action.

Jordan issued a stark caution regarding the worsening situation and the limited capacity of mortuaries to accommodate more bodies:

We are enduring immense pressure following the strike. If care is not taken and the strike continues for a few more days, we will have to announce to the public that mortuaries are full. Hence, if a relative dies, the body should rather be sent to the police station.

What is the mandate of the police? They are to maintain peace, law, and order. And so, if we can't handle something and it might get out of hand, it's better to hand it over to the police for temporary safekeeping. The effects of this strike are a serious issue. In my personal view, efforts should have been made to prevent this strike action.

His comments highlight the unintended but critical consequences of the ongoing industrial dispute, urging swift resolution to avoid further public health and logistical challenges.

Background of the Strike

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association commenced a nationwide strike on June 4, 2025. The strike was called in response to the government’s failure to fulfil key obligations under their 2024 Collective Agreement.