Extraordinary coffin used for dead Ghanaian palm wine tapper's burial sparks reactions

A rather extraordinary funeral video from Ghana has got social media users in quite the tizzy, and it's not hard to see why.

The footage shows what might be the most elaborate send-off ever given to a palm wine tapper, complete with a coffin that's nothing short of theatrical.

Picture this: mourners gathered around a coffin designed to look exactly like a palm tree, complete with a gallon positioned underneath to mimic how palm wine tappers actually collect their precious brew.

The whole thing's painted green and looks remarkably authentic; you'd almost expect palm wine to start dripping from it.

What makes this funeral particularly fascinating is the joyful atmosphere despite the solemn occasion.

The mourners aren't weeping quietly; instead, they're belting out gospel songs praising Jesus Christ, dancing around the palm tree coffin with genuine enthusiasm.

It's a celebration of life in the truest sense, mixing grief with gratitude in a way that's uniquely Ghanaian.

But here's where things get properly dramatic: just as real palm wine tappers would do, one of the male mourners appears with dried palm fronds, sets them alight, and places the flaming bundle in the opening above the gallon.

Other mourners quickly join in, fanning the flames as if they're actually tapping palm wine. It's simultaneously moving and slightly surreal.

The video has been doing the rounds on social media, and reactions have been as diverse as you'd expect.

Some viewers are absolutely fascinated, declaring Ghana the most entertaining place on earth.

Others, however, are rather less impressed, suggesting that such elaborate funeral displays are becoming a bit much, even nauseating, according to some critics.

It does raise interesting questions, though. Who dreamt up this incredibly detailed coffin design?

How much planning went into choreographing what's essentially a funeral performance? And is this the future of personalised send-offs?

Love it or loathe it, you can't deny it's captured everyone's attention, which, perhaps, is exactly what the deceased palm wine tapper would have wanted.