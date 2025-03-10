10 ways to secure your social media account from hackers

Cybercrime is on the rise, and protecting your social media accounts has become more critical than ever.

Hackers can exploit your accounts to steal personal information, impersonate you, or conduct scams, causing significant harm to your digital and real-life reputation.

To safeguard your accounts, it is essential to adopt proactive and robust security measures.

Below are detailed strategies to help you secure your social media accounts effectively.

1. Use strong and unique passwords

Creating a strong password is the first line of defence against unauthorised access.

A strong password should be at least 12 characters long and include a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and special symbols.

Avoid using easily guessable information such as your name, birthdate, or phone number.

Additionally, ensure that each social media account has a unique password.

This prevents a single breach from compromising all your accounts. For added convenience and security, consider using a password manager to generate, store, and autofill complex passwords.

2. Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

Two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of security by requiring a second verification step, such as a code sent to your phone or generated by an authentication app, in addition to your password.

This makes it significantly harder for hackers to gain access, even if they have your password.

MUST READ: WhatsApp admin allegedly shot after removing member from group

Activate 2FA on all your social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (X), by navigating to the security settings.

For enhanced security, use authentication apps like Google Authenticator or Authy instead of SMS-based codes, as they are less vulnerable to interception.

3. Watch out for phishing scams

Phishing scams are a common tactic used by hackers to steal login credentials.

They often send fake emails, messages, or links that appear to be from legitimate social media platforms.

Never click on suspicious links or enter your login details on unverified websites.

Always verify the sender’s email address or URL before responding. Remember, social media platforms will never ask for your password via email or direct messages.

Staying vigilant and sceptical of unsolicited communications can help you avoid falling victim to these scams.

4. Review and limit third-party app access

Many third-party apps request access to your social media accounts, but not all of them are trustworthy.

Regularly review the list of apps connected to your accounts and revoke access to those you no longer use or recognise.

On Facebook and Instagram, you can do this by going to Settings > Apps and Websites.

On Twitter (X), navigate to Settings > Security and Account Access > Apps and Sessions.

If you encounter an unfamiliar app, remove it immediately to minimise potential risks.

5. Log out from devices you don’t recognise.

Hackers may gain access to your account from another device without your knowledge.

To prevent this, regularly check the list of active sessions on your social media accounts and log out of any devices or locations you don’t recognise.

On Facebook and Instagram, go to Settings > Security > Where You’re Logged In.

On Twitter (X), visit Settings > Account > Apps and Sessions. If you notice an unknown login, change your password immediately to secure your account.

6. Be careful with public Wi-Fi

Public Wi-Fi networks, such as those in cafés or airports, are often unsecured and vulnerable to hacking.

Avoid logging into your social media accounts on public Wi-Fi without using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN encrypts your internet connection, making it much harder for cybercriminals to intercept your data.

If you frequently use public Wi-Fi, consider investing in a reliable VPN service for added security.

7. Set up account recovery options

In case you lose access to your account, having up-to-date recovery options is crucial.

Ensure that your email address and phone number linked to your social media accounts are current.

Additionally, add a backup email address for extra security.

If possible, use a separate email address exclusively for your social media accounts to reduce the risk of a single breach compromising multiple accounts.

8. Avoid sharing sensitive information online

Sharing sensitive information online, such as passwords, one-time passwords (OTPs), or security codes, can make your accounts vulnerable to hacking.

Even sharing personal details like your pet’s name or favourite sports team can provide hackers with clues to guess your passwords.

Be cautious of messages or calls requesting personal information, even if they appear to come from trusted sources.

Always verify the authenticity of such requests before responding.

9. Regularly update your apps and software

Social media platforms frequently release updates to address security vulnerabilities and improve protection.

Ensure that your apps and software are always up to date to benefit from these enhancements.

Enable automatic updates on your devices to ensure you are consistently protected.

If automatic updates are not an option, make it a habit to manually check for updates regularly.

10. Report suspicious activity immediately

If you notice any unusual activity on your account, such as unrecognised logins, messages, or posts, take immediate action.

Report the activity to the social media platform and change your password as soon as possible.

If your account is compromised, contact the platform’s support team for assistance in recovering it.