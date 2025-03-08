PUMA drops new Black Stars jersey featuring Abedi Pele, Stonebwoy, and top stars

PUMA, the official kit sponsor of the Ghana national football team, the Black Stars, has officially launched the new national team jersey with a captivating campaign featuring some of Ghana’s most celebrated personalities.

The campaign showcases iconic football legend Abedi Pele alongside renowned music stars Joey B, Stonebwoy, Gyakie, Smallgod, and Arathejay, who collectively model the sleek, culturally inspired design.

The launch has ignited widespread excitement among Ghanaian football fans, with social media platforms buzzing with praise for the jersey’s aesthetic appeal.

The design seamlessly integrates the Black Stars’ signature colours with intricate patterns that pay homage to Ghana’s rich cultural heritage, blending traditional elements with modern sportswear innovation.

In the promotional visuals, the celebrities radiate confidence and style, each bringing their unique personality to the campaign.

Abedi Pele, a revered figure in Ghanaian football history, adds a touch of prestige and nostalgia, further enhancing the jersey’s significance.

This collaboration between PUMA and these influential personalities underscores the powerful fusion of sports, music, and culture, resonating deeply with fans across the nation.

The partnership between PUMA and the Ghana Football Association marks a significant milestone for Ghanaian football.

The new jersey, already poised to become a must-have item for supporters, is expected to strengthen the bond between the national team and its passionate fanbase.

Beyond its visual appeal, this collaboration elevates the Black Stars’ global image and reinforces Ghana’s commitment to excellence both on and off the pitch.

The jersey will make its international debut as the Black Stars wear it in their upcoming matches, symbolising national pride and unity.

Black Stars up for a challenge

The team is set to face Chad and Madagascar this month in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, aiming to secure a stronger position on the league table.

After failing to qualify for the recent AFCON tournament, the Black Stars, under the leadership of coach Otto Addo, are determined to restore hope and deliver a strong performance in the qualifiers.

Ghana, a four-time African champion, is striving to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the fifth time in the nation’s history.