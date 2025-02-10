Sulley Muntari blasts GFA for neglecting Ayew Pele and other legends

Former Black Stars midfielder Sulley Ali Muntari has criticised the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for failing to involve legendary players such as Abedi Ayew Pele and others in developing Ghanaian football.

Muntari emphasised that these former stars possess invaluable expertise that could significantly revitalise the sport in the country.

Speaking in an interview with 3Sports, the former AC Milan and UEFA Champions League winner questioned why iconic figures like Abedi Pele and Tony Yeboah have been sidelined and not integrated into the national team’s setup.

Let’s ask ourselves, where is Abedi Pele? Why isn’t Abedi coming around? Why is Tony Yeboah not coming around

He urged the GFA to recognise the importance of these legends and place them in roles where their experience and knowledge can be utilised effectively.

When Abedi Pele is in the system, you put him in the right place. I’m not talking about coaching

Muntari’s comments come at a time when Ghana football is facing a significant decline, with the Black Stars struggling to replicate their past successes.

The former midfielder believes that tapping into the wealth of experience possessed by former players could be a game-changer in reversing the current trend.

Muntari on Mohammed Kudus

In the same interview, Muntari also shared his thoughts on Mohammed Kudus, the rising star of the Black Stars.

While he expressed confidence in Kudus’ potential to one day captain the national team, he cautioned the GFA against rushing the process.

Kudus, no matter what, is going to be the captain of the national team one day. Let it be smooth for him; don’t just rush him. He doesn’t even need the armband right now—let him just enjoy his football

Despite Kudus being handed the captain’s armband in two AFCON qualifiers under coach Otto Addo, Muntari believes the West Ham United midfielder is not yet ready for such a leadership role.

Looking ahead