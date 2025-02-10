2026 FIFA World Cup: 'We're in a good position to qualify' - Desmond Ofei

Black Stars assistant coach Desmond Ofei has expressed confidence in Ghana's ability to secure a spot in the upcoming FIFA World Cup

Speaking in an interview with Citi Sports, Ofei emphasised that the team possesses the necessary qualities to qualify for the global tournament, despite recent challenges.

Ghana's national team has faced significant setbacks in recent years, most notably their failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which will be held in Morocco.

This has heightened the pressure on the technical team to deliver results, particularly as the Black Stars aim to reclaim their stature on the continental and global stage.

Ofei, who also serves as the head coach of Ghana’s U-20 team, the Black Satellites, is currently preparing the squad for the U-20 AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire this April.

His appointment to the senior national team comes at a critical juncture, as the Black Stars seek to overcome their recent struggles under head coach Otto Addo and secure a World Cup berth.

Reflecting on his role within the technical team, Ofei described it as both a privilege and an honour.

Being part of the technical team of the ‘A’ national team is a privilege. I’m very honoured to have been given this opportunity.

He added that his primary responsibility is to support the head coach and contribute to the team’s success while also gaining valuable experience from the role.

Ofei also highlighted the strength of the current technical setup, which includes experienced figures such as technical advisor Winfried Schäfer.

I feel like the setup looks really strong, with a very experienced technical advisor in Winfried Schäfer. The chemistry is going to be there.

Despite the optimism, Ofei acknowledged the significant work that lies ahead for the technical team.

We have a lot of work to do, but I think we’re in a good position to qualify for the World Cup. Everybody is hungry, and we have a new head of video analysis, as well as a sports psychologist or mental coach. Everyone is determined to ensure we qualify.

Pressure on Otto Addo

The pressure on Otto Addo and his technical team has intensified following the Black Stars' failure to qualify for AFCON 2025.