Kudus will captain Black Stars one day; don’t rush him - Muntari tells GFA

Former Black Stars midfielder Sulley Muntari has expressed his belief that Mohammed Kudus will become the future captain of the Ghana National Men’s Football Team.

However, the seasoned footballer has urged caution, emphasising the need for a natural and gradual transition rather than prematurely rushing the West Ham United star into the role.

In an interview with TV3, Muntari addressed the ongoing debate surrounding the Black Stars captaincy, which has sparked considerable controversy under head coach Otto Addo.

Kudus was initially handed the armband for Ghana’s double-header against Sudan in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

However, Jordan Ayew later took over the role as the team faltered in their unsuccessful qualification campaign.

In recent years, other players like Thomas Partey and Alexander Djiku have also stepped into the captaincy role. Still, Muntari believes Kudus is the future leader of the team—provided the process is handled with care.

Kudus, no matter what, is going to be the captain of the national team one day. Let it be smooth for him; don’t just rush him. He doesn’t even need the armband right now—let him just enjoy his football.

He further highlighted that the 23-year-old midfielder is only beginning to tap into his vast potential, stating,

Kudus hasn’t fully realised his potential yet. What we are seeing are just flashes of how great he can be. That guy is just amazing.

Muntari’s comments come as the Black Stars captaincy has become contentious. There have been frequent changes and debates over who is best suited to lead the team.

While Kudus has demonstrated exceptional skill, maturity, and leadership qualities on the pitch, Muntari’s cautionary words remind us that the young star’s development should not be overshadowed by the pressures of captaincy.

Kudus to captain Black Stars?

Mohammed Kudus undoubtedly possesses the talent and charisma to one day wear the armband for Ghana.

However, as Muntari pointed out, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and team management must ensure that the transition is handled thoughtfully.